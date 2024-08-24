How to watch today's Parma vs AC Milan Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Parma and AC Milan, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Saturday's Serie A action commences at the Stadio Ennio Tardini as both newly-promoted Parma and last season's runners-up AC Milan will look for their first win of the new season.

Paulo Fonseca's first match in charge nearly turned into a complete disaster as AC Milan trailed 2-0 heading into stoppage time.

However, a goal from Alvaro Morata off the bench sparked a comeback, and Noah Okafor's crucial strike ensured a thrilling 2-2 draw. On the other hand, Parma, back in Italy's top division, managed to hold Fiorentina to a draw.

Parma Calcio 1913 vs AC Milan kick-off time

Date: Saturday, August 24, 2024 Kick-off time: 12:30 pm ET/ 9:30 am PT Venue: Ennio Tardini

How to watch Parma Calcio 1913 vs AC Milan online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Paramount+ and CBS Sports in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Parma Calcio 1913 team news

Parma will be missing veteran midfielder Hernani and versatile forward Adrian Benedyczak. Head coach Fabio Pecchia is anxiously awaiting updates on Gianluca Di Chiara and Gabriel Charpentier, who are nearing full fitness but might not be available for this match.

Parma possible XI: Suzuki; Coulibaly, Del Prato, Circati, Valeri; Bernabe, Estevez; Man, Sohm, Mihaila; Bonny

Position Players Goalkeepers: Suzuki, Chichizola, Corvi Defenders: Balogh, Osorio, Circati, Valenti, Del Prato, Cobbaut, Coulibaly, Di Chiara Midfielders: Man, Mihăilă, Benedyczak, Bernabé, Cyprien, Hernani, Valeri, Sohm, Estévez, Camara, Hainaut Forwards: Čolak, Cancellieri, Haj Mohamed, Bonny, Almqvist, Kowalski, Charpentier, Partipilo

AC Milan team news

After making a notable impact off the bench against Torino and scoring, Álvaro Morata will be sidelined for Saturday’s match due to a thigh injury.

As a result, either Luka Jović or Noah Okafor is expected to start up front, with Okafor likely to be utilsed in the second half. Notably, Okafor has been the most prolific Serie A substitute since the start of last season, netting six of his seven goals after coming off the bench.

Additionally, new signings Emerson Royal and Youssouf Fofana might see action, while French defender Pierre Kalulu has departed San Siro for Juventus.

AC Milan possible XI: Maignan; Calabria, Tomori, Pavlovic, Hernandez; Fofana, Loftus-Cheek; Chukwueze, Pulisic, Leao; Okafor

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sportiello, Raveyre, Nava, Torriani Defenders: Bakoune, Calabria, Gabbia, Jimenez, Kalulu, Terracciano, Thiaw, Tomori Midfielders: Adli, Bennacer, Musah, Pobega, Saelemaekers, Loftus-Cheek Forwards: Chukwueze, Colombo, Cuenca, Jovic, Leao, Liberali, Maldini, Nasti, Okafor, Pulisic, Morata

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 10/04/21 Parma 1-3 Milan Serie A 14/12/20 Milan 2-2 Parma Serie A 15/07/20 Milan 3-1 Parma Serie A 01/12/19 Parma 0-1 Milan Serie A 20/04/19 Parma 1-1 Milan Serie A

