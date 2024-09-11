Paramount+ launch half price offer ahead of the UEFA Champions League soccer restart

Catch all of the action from this year's Champions League for less than $30

Paramount+, the home of the UEFA Champions League, is offering a half-price offer to customers right now. The deal, available until September 23, 2024, sees Paramount+'s usual price point drop by a whopping 50%.

That means annual plans that were previously $59.99 are now available for less than $30, which is less than $2.50 per month.

The new format of the UEFA Champions League already meant that Paramount+ customers were due to get more for their money than ever before.

New to this year's Champions League campaign, what were the "group stages" of the Champions League are now one table, including all teams. Each team within the table will now play eight matches against eight different teams instead of six matches against three different teams, home and away.

This new format pushes the first phase of the competition into January, meaning more games and more match-ups between Europe's elite soccer teams than ever before!

September Champions League fixtures on Paramount+

Date Game Kick-Off (ET) 09/17 Juventus vs PSV 12:45 09/17 Young Boys vs Aston Villa 17:45 09/17 Bayern Munich vs Dinamo Zagreb 15:00 09/17 AC Milan vs Liverpool 15:00 09/17 Real Madrid vs Stuttgart 15:00 09/17 Sporting Lisbon vs Lille 15:00 09/18 Bologna vs Shakhtar Donetsk 12:45 09/18 Sparta Prague vs Salzburg 12:45 09/18 Celtic vs Slovan Bratislava 15:00 09/18 Club Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund 15:00 09/18 Manchester City vs Inter Milan 15:00 09/19 Crvena Zvezda vs Benfica 12:45 09/19 Feyenoord vs Bayer Leverkusen 12:45 09/19 Atalanta vs Arsenal 15:00 09/19 Atletico Madrid vs RB Leipzig 15:00 09/19 Brest vs Sturm Graz 15:00 09/19 Monaco vs Barcelona 15:00

Other soccer on Paramount+

Outside of their coverage of the UEFA Champions League, Paramount+ offers a variety of other soccer too.

In addition to covering Europe's elite soccer competitions, Paramount+ holds exclusive rights to the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Conference League.

Several powerhouse sides across the continent are competing in the second and third-tier competitions this season, including Manchester United, Ajax, Porto, Tottenham Hotspur, Rangers, Galatasaray, and many more.

This season, Paramount+ has also become the new home of the English Football League, meaning fans can follow Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney's journey with Wrexham on the service

READ MORE: How to watch & stream Wrexham games on TV & online

Live soccer on Paramount+

UEFA Champions League

UEFA Europa League

UEFA Conference League

CONCACAF Nations League

English Championship, League One and League Two

English Carabao Cup

Italian Serie A

Scottish Championship

Scottish League Cup

USA USL Championship

Argentine Primera Division

Other content available on Paramount+

Paramount+

Of course, Paramount+ has plenty more to offer than just soccer. CBS holds exclusive rights to a large number of NFL Sunday matches, with many of these simulcast on the Paramount+ streaming service.

Sticking with the American football theme, Paramount+ also hosts a number of college games from the Big 10 Conference. In the world of entertainment, Paramount+ also has thousands of hours of entertainment available at subscriber's fingertips.

New releases throughout the month of September include the Season 2 premiere of the Tulsa King starring Sly Stallone, the Season 2 premiere of the revamped Frasier, Season 47 of Survivor and plenty of others.

FAQs

How can I watch Paramount+ for free?

Provided you sign up in time, you are also able to start a free 7 day trial on their Monthly Plan, try out their service, and still take advantage of their half price annual offer.

Can I watch Paramount+ on Amazon Prime?

Paramount+ is indeed available as a channel on Amazon Prime. It is not, however, a free channel. This means that to enjoy all that is available on the service, you will need to sign up via the Paramount+ website anyway.

How do I cancel my Paramount+ subscription?

You can cancel your Paramount+ subscription by going to the Paramount+ website, going to your account section and selecting "Subscriptions". You will have access to the service until your next billing cycle.

Can I cancel Paramount+ during a free trial?

Yes. Viewers taking advantage of the 7 day free trial Paramount+ have on offer can cancel at any time.