Palestino vs Flamengo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Palestino and Flamengo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Palestino and Flamengo will square off on Tuesday night in the fourth round of the Copa Libertadores group stage.

The game is a crucial one for the Rubro-Negro, who need to beat the Chileans to keep their hopes of qualifying for the next round as group winners. Flamengo arrive in Chile after drawing 1-1 with Red Bull Bragantino last Saturday in the Brasileirão.

On the other hand, Palestino host the Rubro-Negro after thrashing Deportes Copiapo 3-1 in the Chilean Championship. Pablo Sanchez's side are sitting in third place in Group E and desperately need three points to stay alive in the bid to qualify for the round of 16.

Palestino vs Flamengo kick-off time

Date: Tuesday, May 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 p.m. ET/ 5:00 p.m. PT Venue: Estadio Francisco Sánchez Rumoroso

How to watch Palestino vs Flamengo online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, Fanatiz and beIN Sports in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Palestino team news

Palestino have reported no fresh injury corners, but remain without Jose Bizama and Nicolas Meza due to ACL injuries, while forward Gonzalo Sosa is out with a thigh problem.

Palestino possible XI: Rigamonti; Ferrera, Hurtado, Suarez, Zuniga; Martinez, Cornejo, Abrigo; Carrasco, Marabel, Benitez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rigamonti, Contreras, Fuentes Defenders: Ceza, Bizama, Suárez, Zúñiga, Véjar, Riquelme, Rojas Midfielders: Linares, Cornejo, Dávila, Martínez, Meza, Abrigo, Palacio, Chamorro Forwards: M. Fuentes, Benítez, Araya, Carrasco, Marabel, Sosa

Flamengo team news

Flamengo have Giorgian de Arrascaeta (thigh) and Erick Pulgar (sprained ankle) out until May. Everton (calf Injury) is still a few weeks away from returning to full training. Striker Gabriel Barbosa remains suspended for the foreseeable future due to a doping ban.

Flamengo possible XI: Rossi; Franca, Ortiz, Pereira, Ayrton; I. Jesus, Allan; Gerson, De La Cruz, Henrique; Pedro

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rossi, Cunha Defenders: Ortiz, Pereira, Bruno, Luiz, Cleiton, Lucas, Vina, Wesley, Varela Midfielders: Allan, Pulgar, Jesus, Gerson, De la Cruz, De Arrascaeta, Hugo, Lorran, Goncalves Forwards: Pedro, Barbosa, Everton, Henrique, Araujo

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 10/04/24 Flamengo 2-0 Palestino Copa Libertadores 10/08/17 Flamengo 5-0 Palestino Copa Sudamericana 06/07/17 Palestino 2-5 Flamengo Copa Sudamericana 29/09/16 Flamengo 1-2 Palestino Copa Sudamericana 22/09/16 Palestino 0-1 Flamengo Copa Sudamericana

