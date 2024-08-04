How to watch today's Pachuca vs Toronto Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Pachuca and Toronto, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Already qualified for the knockouts of the 2024 Leagues Cup, both Pachuca and Toronto will aim to maintain their unbeaten records when they clash at BMO Field on Sunday.

While Pachuca defeated New York Red Bulls 5-4 on penalties, Toronto played out a two-goal draw with the New Jersey-based side last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Pachuca vs Toronto kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 4, 2024 Kick-off time: 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET Venue: BMO Field

The Leagues Cup match between Pachuca and Toronto will be played at BMO Field in Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

It will kick off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on Sunday, August 4, in the United States (US).

How to watch Pachuca vs Toronto online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the Leagues Cup match between Pachuca and Toronto will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates, while highlights of the game will be uploaded to the official MLS YouTube channel.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Team news & squads

Pachuca team news

Pedro Pedraza is a major doubt after sustaining a knock in Tuesday's win over New York Red Bulls.

Former River Plate striker Salomon Rondon remains the main threat going forward.

Pachuca possible XI: Moreno; Rodriguez, Cabral, Barreto, B Gonzalez; A Gonzalez, Deossa; O Gonzalez, Bautista, Idrissi; Rondon.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Moreno, Eulogio, Rodas Defenders: Barreto, Aceves, Cabral, Rodriguez, Sanchez, Micolta, Berlanga Midfielders: Pedraza, Deossa, B. Gonzalez, Mena, Idrissi, A. Gonzalez, Luna, Figueroa, Lopez, Bautista, Montiel Forwards: Baston, Rondon, O. Gonzalez

Toronto team news

Brandon Servania is out with a knee injury, while Tyrese Spicer is yet to recover from a back injury.

German forward Prince-Osei Owusu will continue to lead the attack alongside Derrick Etienne Jr. and Lorenzo Insigne.

Toronto possible XI: Johnson; Petretta, Long, Gomis; Laryea, Florea, Osorio, Bernardeschi; Insigne, Etienne, Owusu.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Johnson, Ranjitsingh, Gavran Defenders: Long, Mabika, Gomis, Rosted, Franklin, O'Neill, Petretta, Pearlman, Wingo Midfielders: Longstaff, Coello, Flores, Osorio, Laryea, Thompson Forwards: Marshall-Rutty, Bernardeschi, Etienne Jr. Mailula, Insigne, Kerr, Owusu

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Pachuca and Toronto face each other across all competitions.

