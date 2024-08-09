How to watch today's Orlando City vs Cruz Azul Leagues Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Orlando City and Cruz Azul, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The Inter&Co Stadium in Florida will stage the 2024 Leagues Cup round of 32 match between Orlando City and Cruz Azul on Friday.

A 5-4 win on penalties against Atletico San Luis elevated the Lions to the summit of East 2, while the La Maquina made it through to the knockouts as runners up in East 4 after a 5-3 victory over Philadelphia Union via shootout.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Orlando City vs Cruz Azul kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 9, 2024 Kick-off time: 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET Venue: Inter&Co Stadium

The Leagues Cup round of 32 match between Orlando City and Cruz Azul will be played at the Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida, United States.

It will kick off at 4:30 pm PT / 7:30 pm ET on Friday, August 9, in the United States (US).

How to watch Orlando City vs Cruz Azul online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the Leagues Cup round of 32 match between Orlando City and Cruz Azul will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Orlando City team news

Orlando boss Oscar Pareja will remain without the services of Michael Halliday and Mason Stajduhar through injuries, while Kyle Smith is suspended after picking up a red card against San Luis.

Back from representing Team USA at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Duncan McGuire could replace Ramiro Enrique from the first whistle on Friday.

Orlando City possible XI: Gallese; Thorhallsson, Brekalo, Jansson, Santos; Araujo, Cartagena; Torres, Ojeda, Lodeiro; McGuire.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gallese, Otero Defenders: Santos, Brekalo, Jansson, Schlegel, Petrasso, Reid-Brown, Freeman, Williams Midfielders: Araujo, Martins, Torres, Lodeiro, Cartagena, Thorhallsson, Kocevski, Tsukada, Guske, Angulo, Loyola, Mercado Forwards: Enrique, Muriel, Ojeda, McGuire, Mohammed, Lynn

Cruz Azul team news

Carlos Vargas remains a doubt on account of a broken foot, while Rafael Guerrero could replace Erik Lira at the heart of the five-man backline.

With shootout hero Kevin Mier in goal, Jorge Sanchez and Carlos Rotondi will be deployed as the two wing-backs, while Giorgis Giakoumakis and Angel Sepulveda partner in attack.

Cruz Azul possible XI: Mier; Sanchez, Ditta, Guerrero, Piovi, Rotondi; Romo, Rivero, Faravelli; Giakoumakis, Sepulveda.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Mier, Gudino, L. Jimenez Defenders: Sanchez, Ditta, Candido, Rubio, Vargas, Guerrero, Iturbide, Piovi Midfielders: Lira, Antuna, Faravelli, Montano, A. Guiterrez, Rivero, Garcia, Rodriguez, Romo, Rotondi, C. Jimenez, Samano Forwards: Sepulveda, Giakoumakis, Fernandez, L. Guiterrez

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Orlando City and Cruz Azul face each other across all competitions.

