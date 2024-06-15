Orlando City vs Los Angeles FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Orlando City and Los Angeles FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Los Angeles FC will be looking to keep the heat on Western Conference leaders Real Salt Lake when they hit the road to take on Eastern Conference outfit Orlando City in MLS action at Inter&Co Stadium on Saturday night.

The visitors are sitting second in the Western division and riding on a seven-game winning streak in all competitions, while Orlando are down in 11th place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Orlando City vs Los Angeles FC kick-off time

Date: Saturday, June 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue: Inter&Co Stadium

The match will be played at the Inter&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida, USA, with kick-off set at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Orlando City vs Los Angeles FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Orlando City team news

The only injury concern for Orlando is full-back Michael Halliday. The 21-year-old picked up a knee injury back in May and is expected to be sidelined through late June.

They will also have to make do without several key players such as Facundo Torres, Duncan McGuire, Cesar Araujo, Wilder Cartagena, David Brekalo and Pedro Gallese as all will be featuring at this summer's Copa America/European Championship.

Orlando City possible XI: Stajduhar; Smith, Salim, Schlegel; Thorhallsson, Angulo, Martins, Lodeiro, Santos; Muriel, Lynn

Position Players Goalkeepers: P. Gallese, J. Otero Leon, M. Stajduhar Defenders: A. Freeman, R. Jansson, K. Smith, T. Williams, Brekalo Midfielders: I. Angulo, C. Araújo, W. Cartagena, N. Lodeiro, S. Mohammed, M. Ojeda, L. Petrasso, D. Thorhallsson, F. Torres Forwards: G. Gonzalez, Jack Lynn, Muriel

Los Angeles FC team news

The only injury concern in the LAFC camp is young defender Lorenzo Dellavalle, who is expected to return later this month after missing time with a knee injury.

But Dellavalle isn't the only one who Steve Cherundolo will be without on Saturday night. Cristian Oliver was named to the Uruguay roster for the Copa America 2024, while Maxime Chanot, Denis Bouanga, and Timothy Tillman were all called up to their respective national teams but should be able to play this weekend.

New striker Olivier Giroud will also be unavailable for selection to make his debut outings since he is away at the Euros with France.

Los Angeles FC possible XI: Lloris; Palencia, Chanot, Long, Campos; Duenas, Sanchez, Atuesta; Kamara, Bogusz, Bouanga

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lloris, Romero Defenders: Campos, Murillo, Segura, Palencia, Duenas, Chanot, Long Midfielders: Sanchez, Tillman, Bogusz, Atuesta, Darboe Forwards: Olivera, Angel, Kamara, Ordaz, Muller, Bouanga

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 03/04/22 Orlando City SC 2-4 Los Angeles FC MLS 01/08/20 Orlando City SC 1-1 Los Angeles FC MLS 08/09/19 Orlando City SC 2-2 Los Angeles FC MLS 08/07/18 Los Angeles FC 4-1 Orlando City SC MLS

