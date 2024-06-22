Orlando City vs Chicago Fire: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Orlando City and Chicago Fire FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Orlando City and Chicago Fire will both be looking to move away from the bottom of the Eastern Conference table when they lock horns on Saturday night.

These two teams are sitting in 14th and 13th place, respectively, and are in danger of dropping to last place if they lose at Inter&Co Stadium.

Orlando managed a 2-2 draw in Charlotte on Wednesday after going up a man in the 38th minute thanks to a straight red to Charlotte's Scott Arfield. The Fire, meanwhile, secured their biggest win of the season last Saturday, beating a depleted Toronto FC side 4-1.

Orlando City vs Chicago Fire FC kick-off time

Date: Saturday, June 22, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30pm ET/ 4:30pm PT Venue: INTER&Co Stadium

The MLS match between Orlando City and Chicago Fire will be played at INTER&Co Stadium in Orlando, Florida, USA.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT on Saturday, June 22, 2024 in the United States (US).

How to watch Orlando City vs Chicago Fire FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Orlando City team news

Pedro Gallese, David Brekalo, and Wilder Cartagena are currently all away on international duty and will play no part here.

Cesar Araujo is set to return to the Orlando City starting lineup as Felipe Martins' direct replacement.

Martin Ojeda will also be confident of being re-inducted in the final third, but the rest of the team could remain unchanged.

Duncan McGuire has netted six goals for Orlando City this season. Facundo Torres has two goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

Orlando City possible XI: Stajduhar; Thorhallsson, Schlegel, Jansson, Santos; Angulo, Aruajo, Lodeiro, Torres; McGuire, Muriel.

Position Players Goalkeepers: P. Gallese, J. Otero Leon, M. Stajduhar Defenders: A. Freeman, R. Jansson, K. Smith, T. Williams, Brekalo Midfielders: I. Angulo, C. Araújo, W. Cartagena, N. Lodeiro, S. Mohammed, M. Ojeda, L. Petrasso, D. Thorhallsson, F. Torres Forwards: G. Gonzalez, Jack Lynn, Muriel

Chicago Fire FC team news

Chicago Fire manager Frank Klopas may see no reason to make any changes to his XI as they look to win three games in a row.

Xherdan Shaqiri remains away on international duty with Switzerland. Chase Gasper (hamstring), Andrew Gutman (hamstring) and Tobias Salquist (MCL) are out after suffering a hamstring injury. Federico Navarro is doubtful with a leg knock.

Chicago Fire possible XI: Brady; Souquet, Teran, Pineda; Arigoni, Herbers, Acosta, Dean; Haile-Selassie, Gutierrez; Cuypers.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Richey, Gal, Brady, Dawd Defenders: Souquet, Teran, Czichos, Gutman, Omsberg, Dean, Arigoni Midfielders: Haile-Selassie, Shaqiri, Gutierrez, Herbers, Pineda, Acosta, Gimenez, Navarro, Oregel, Casas Forwards: Mueller, Cuypers, Barlow, Koutsias

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 30/05/24 Chicago Fire 1-1 Orlando City SC MLS 21/08/23 Chicago Fire 1-3 Orlando City SC MLS 02/07/23 Orlando City SC 3-1 Chicago Fire MLS 09/04/22 Orlando City SC 1-0 Chicago Fire MLS 06/03/22 Chicago Fire 0-0 Orlando City SC MLS

