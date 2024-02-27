Orlando City vs Cavalry: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch CONCACAF Champions League clash

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup match between Orlando City and Cavalry, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Orlando City will take on Cavalry in the first round of the Concacaf Champions Cup at the Inter and Co Stadium on Tuesday. This is the second leg of the clash, and Orlando have a 3-0 advantage going into the encounter.

Facundo Torres was in good form in the first leg, scoring a goal in each half of the match to ensure a healthy advantage for the MLS team. Orlando kicked off their league campaign with a goalless draw against Montreal after that, but they should up their game and be able to wrap up the first round straightforwardly.

Cavalry were the table-toppers in the Canadian Premier League last season but lost the grand final against Forge. The first-leg defeat was also their first game of the season and they will need a miracle to turn the deficit around.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Orlando City vs Cavalry kick-off time

Date: February 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 pm ET Venue: Inter and Co Stadium

The match will be played at the Inter and Co Stadium on Tuesday, with kick-off scheduled at 6 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Orlando City vs Cavalry online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo and FS2 in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms and further news on Orland City can be found here on GOAL.

How to watch anywhere with a VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are unsure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Orlando City team news

Favian Loyola and Jack Lynn will miss the game for Orlando City due to injuries. Rodrigo Schlegel was absent for their MLS opener but should return to the squad for this game.

The team has bolstered their squad with the likes of David Brekalo, Nicolas Lodeiro and Luis Muriel and they could all get some minutes to wrap up this second leg.

Orlando City predicted XI: Gallese; Þorhallson, Schlegel, Jansson, Smith; Cartagena, Araújo; Torres, Lodeiro, Angulo; McGuire

Position Players Goalkeepers: P. Gallese, J. Otero Leon, M. Stajduhar Defenders: A. Freeman, M. Halliday, R. Jansson, R. Santos, K. Smith, T. Reid-Brown, T. Williams, Brekalo Midfielders: I. Angulo, C. Araújo, W. Cartagena, N. Lodeiro, S. Mohammed, M. Ojeda, L. Petrasso, D. Thorhallsson, F. Torres Forwards: R. Enrique, G. Gonzalez, Jack Lynn, D. McGuire, Muriel

Cavalry team news

Cavalry will be on American soil for the first time in their history and they will expect one of the most difficult channels they have had to face when they face Orlando City.

With no fresh injury concerns in the squad. they will be fielding their strongest lineup and giving it their all to cause an upset.

Cavalry predicted XI: Carducci; Aird, Kobza, Klomp, Kamdem; Shome, Trafford; Akio, Camargo, Musse; Warschewski

Position Players Goalkeepers: Barrett, Carducci Defenders: Field, Harms, Kamdem Fewo, Klomp, Montgomery Midfielders: Aird, Camargo Peñaranda, Daley, Henry, Kobza, Shome, Trafford Forwards: Akio, Bevan, Musse, Tanabe Brooks

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition February 22, 2024 Cavalry 0-3 Orlando City Concacaf Champions Cup

