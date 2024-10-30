How to watch today's Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Oklahoma vs San Antonio NBA game, livestream, TV channel and plenty more

It's a showdown between two Western Conference rivals on the hardwood as the San Antonio Spurs (1-2) head to Oklahoma to face the Oklahoma City Thunder (3-0) on Wednesday night.

Following their win over the Hawks on Monday, the hosts improved to an impressive 3-0 to start the season. In contrast, San Antonio struggled in their Sunday matchup, falling to the Houston Rockets at home, which dropped them to a 1-2 record.

There’s been significant buzz out of the Thunder's preseason camp about increasing their three-point attempts, and they've certainly delivered on that goal so far.

On the other side, despite adding experienced players like Chris Paul and Harrison Barnes to support Rookie of the Year Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs haven't had the season kickoff they’d envisioned.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs: Date and tip-off time

The Oklahoma City Thunder will take on the San Antonio Spurs in a highly anticipated NBA game on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, at 9:30 pm ET/ 6:30 pm PT, at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Date Wednesday, October 30, 2024 Tip-off Time 9:30 pm ET/ 6:30 pm PT Venue Paycom Center Location Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

How to watch Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the San Antonio Spurs live on:

National TV : ESPN

: Local TV channel: FDSN SW/ FDSN OK/ TSN

Streaming service: FuboTV

How to listen to Oklahoma City Thunder vs San Antonio Spurs play-by-play commentary on radio

Oklahoma City Thunder team news & key performers

Oklahoma City is anticipated to be shorthanded for this matchup, missing at least four players. Among them, Nikola Topic is sidelined for the entire season after undergoing ACL surgery. Kenrich Williams is also out, as he continues to recover from a knee injury, while Jaylin Williams and Isaiah Hartenstein are both considered doubtful due to hamstring and hand injuries, respectively.

On the opposing side, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dominated with 35 points, along with 11 rebounds, nine assists, and three blocks. Chet Holmgren supported the effort with 25 points, nine rebounds, and four assists, while Jalen Williams added 20 points, nine rebounds, and five assists to the mix.

San Antonio Spurs team news & key performers

On the Spurs' side, shooting guard Devin Vassell is the only confirmed absence for this game as he deals with a foot injury, although he is projected to return within the next two weeks. Tre Jones saw 16 minutes of play in San Antonio’s season opener against the Mavericks but has missed the last two games with a sprained ankle; his status remains uncertain and will be decided closer to game time.

Jeremy Sochan was the standout performer for the team, scoring 22 points while also grabbing nine rebounds and dishing out four assists. Chris Paul contributed 16 points, and Malaki Branham came off the bench to add 15 points. Victor Wembanyama also made a significant impact, recording 14 points, 20 rebounds, five assists, and four blocks.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 10/08/24 San Antonio Spurs 107-112 Oklahoma City Thunder NBA 04/11/24 Oklahoma City Thunder 127-89 San Antonio Spurs NBA 03/01/24 San Antonio Spurs 132-118 Oklahoma City Thunder NBA 01/25/24 San Antonio Spurs 114-140 Oklahoma City Thunder NBA 11/15/23 Oklahoma City Thunder 123-87 San Antonio Spurs NBA

