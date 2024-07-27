New York Red Bulls vs Toronto: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Leagues Cup game

New York Red Bulls will welcome Toronto to the Red Bull Arena for a Leagues Cup contest on Saturday.
The fixture will kick off the proceedings in the East 6 group, which also consists of Mexican outfit Pachuca, with only top-two sides of each group to advance to the round of 32.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
New York Red Bulls vs Toronto kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|July 27, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|5 pm PT / 8 pm ET
|Venue:
|Red Bull Arena
The Leagues Cup match between New York Red Bulls and Toronto will be played at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, United States.
It will kick off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on Saturday, July 27, in the United States (US).
How to watch New York Red Bulls vs Toronto online - TV channels & live streams
In the US and worldwide, the Leagues Cup match between New York Red Bulls and Toronto will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
Team news & squads
New York Red Bulls team news
The Red Bulls are expected to remain without the services of Emil Forsberg, Peter Stroud, Roald Mitchell and Serge Ngoma due to injuries.
John Tolkin is on international duty with the United States U23 team at the 2024 Olympics.
New York Red Bulls possible XI: Coronel; D. Nealis, Reyes, Eile, Duncan; Edelman, Donkor; Harper, Morgan, Vanzeir; Manoel
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Coronel, Meara, Stokes
|Defenders:
|Eile, Reyes, Duncan, D. Nealis, S. Nealis, Mina, O'Connor, Ofori
|Midfielders:
|Morgan, Carmona, Donkor, Edelman, Estrela
|Forwards:
|Gjengaar, Burke, Manoel, Vanzier, Hall, Harper
Toronto team news
For the visitors, Alonso Coello, Tyrese Spicer and Brandon Servania remain sidelined through injuries.
Goalkeeper Sean Johnson will aim to register his first clean sheet since the goalless draw at Philadelphia Union back in May, while Richie Laryea should be involved in attack.
Toronto possible XI: Johnson; Long, Gomis, Petretta; Bernardeschi, Thompson, Longstaff, Laryea; Osorio, Insigne; Owusu
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Johnson, Ranjitsingh, Gavran
|Defenders:
|Long, Mabika, Gomis, Rosted, Franklin, O'Neill, Petretta, Pearlman, Wingo
|Midfielders:
|Longstaff, Flores, Osorio, Laryea, Thompson
|Forwards:
|Marshall-Rutty, Bernardeschi, Etienne Jr. Mailula, Insigne, Kerr, Owusu
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between New York Red Bulls, and Toronto across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|June 22, 2024
|New York Red Bulls 3-0 Toronto
|MLS
|October 7, 2023
|New York Red Bulls 3-0 Toronto
|MLS
|May 17, 2023
|Toronto 0-0 New York Red Bulls
|MLS
|June 18, 2022
|New York Red Bulls 2-0 Toronto
|MLS
|March 5, 2022
|Toronto 1-4 New York Red Bulls
|MLS