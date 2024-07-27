New York Red Bulls vs Toronto: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Leagues Cup game

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between New York Red Bulls and Toronto, as well as kick-off time and team news.

New York Red Bulls will welcome Toronto to the Red Bull Arena for a Leagues Cup contest on Saturday.

The fixture will kick off the proceedings in the East 6 group, which also consists of Mexican outfit Pachuca, with only top-two sides of each group to advance to the round of 32.

New York Red Bulls vs Toronto kick-off time & stadium

Date: July 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET Venue: Red Bull Arena

The Leagues Cup match between New York Red Bulls and Toronto will be played at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, United States.

It will kick off at 5 pm PT / 8 pm ET on Saturday, July 27, in the United States (US).

How to watch New York Red Bulls vs Toronto online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the Leagues Cup match between New York Red Bulls and Toronto will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

New York Red Bulls team news

The Red Bulls are expected to remain without the services of Emil Forsberg, Peter Stroud, Roald Mitchell and Serge Ngoma due to injuries.

John Tolkin is on international duty with the United States U23 team at the 2024 Olympics.

New York Red Bulls possible XI: Coronel; D. Nealis, Reyes, Eile, Duncan; Edelman, Donkor; Harper, Morgan, Vanzeir; Manoel

Position Players Goalkeepers: Coronel, Meara, Stokes Defenders: Eile, Reyes, Duncan, D. Nealis, S. Nealis, Mina, O'Connor, Ofori Midfielders: Morgan, Carmona, Donkor, Edelman, Estrela Forwards: Gjengaar, Burke, Manoel, Vanzier, Hall, Harper

Toronto team news

For the visitors, Alonso Coello, Tyrese Spicer and Brandon Servania remain sidelined through injuries.

Goalkeeper Sean Johnson will aim to register his first clean sheet since the goalless draw at Philadelphia Union back in May, while Richie Laryea should be involved in attack.

Toronto possible XI: Johnson; Long, Gomis, Petretta; Bernardeschi, Thompson, Longstaff, Laryea; Osorio, Insigne; Owusu

Position Players Goalkeepers: Johnson, Ranjitsingh, Gavran Defenders: Long, Mabika, Gomis, Rosted, Franklin, O'Neill, Petretta, Pearlman, Wingo Midfielders: Longstaff, Flores, Osorio, Laryea, Thompson Forwards: Marshall-Rutty, Bernardeschi, Etienne Jr. Mailula, Insigne, Kerr, Owusu

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between New York Red Bulls, and Toronto across all competitions.

Date Match Competition June 22, 2024 New York Red Bulls 3-0 Toronto MLS October 7, 2023 New York Red Bulls 3-0 Toronto MLS May 17, 2023 Toronto 0-0 New York Red Bulls MLS June 18, 2022 New York Red Bulls 2-0 Toronto MLS March 5, 2022 Toronto 1-4 New York Red Bulls MLS

