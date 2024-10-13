How to watch today's Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns NBA preseason game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Nuggets vs Suns NBA preseason game, livestream, TV channel and plenty more

The upcoming matchup between the Denver Nuggets (0-2) and the Phoenix Suns (2-1) promises to be a thrilling encounter in the NBA preseason.

The Nuggets are coming into this one fresh off losing a two-game set against the reigning NBA champions, Boston Celtics, in Abu Dhabi last Sunday. The Suns, meanwhile, have gone 2-1 in their first three preseason games, falling 109-91 to the Detroit Pistons last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns NBA game, plus plenty more.

Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns: Date and tip-off time

The Denver Nuggets will take on the Phoenix Suns in a highly anticipated NBA game on Sunday, October 13, 2024, at 6:00 pm ET/ 3:00 pm PT, at Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado.

Date Sunday, October 13, 2024 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT Venue Ball Arena Location Denver, Colorado

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Denver Nuggets and the Phoenix Suns live on:

National TV : ESPN

: ESPN Local TV channel: KTVK/KPHE

KTVK/KPHE Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Denver Nuggets team news

The Nuggets wrapped up their overseas stint in Abu Dhabi with a back-to-back matchup against the Boston Celtics. Choosing to rest a number of veterans, including Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon, the Nuggets limited Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray to just one half of play. This approach led to a tough third quarter that fell short of both competitive intensity and excitement. In the second half, Boston pulled away, driven by strong performances from Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, and Sam Hauser, and held onto their lead, finishing the game with a decisive 130-104 win.

The Nuggets, who now return home without a win, rolled out a lineup of reserves in the second half, featuring Julian Strawther, Hunter Tyson, Zeke Nnaji, Justin Young, and Collin Alexander.

Jokic racked up 20 points with seven rebounds and three assists to lead the Nuggets. Denver went just 8-of-34 (23.5 percent) from three-point range.

Phoenix Suns team news

Devin Booker (right ankle soreness), Jusuf Nurkic (finger), Grayson Allen (personal reasons), and Josh Okogie (hamstring) will be unavailable for the Phoenix Suns in their Sunday preseason matchup against the Denver Nuggets, confirmed head coach Mike Budenholzer following Saturday’s practice.

Nurkic has yet to make an appearance this preseason and was slated for a follow-up assessment on his left middle finger on Saturday, per the initial timeline provided last week. Mason Plumlee has been starting in Nurkic's place.

Booker, who also sat out Friday's loss to the Detroit Pistons, was seen working with the Suns' staff at the practice facility. The All-Star guard participated in the first two preseason games, with rookie Ryan Dunn stepping in for Booker for his debut start on Friday.

Allen missed his second straight preseason game on Friday due to Achilles soreness. Previously, he was held out of Tuesday’s game against the Pistons at Michigan State for personal reasons, though he did play in the opener versus the Los Angeles Lakers in Palm Desert. Okogie, who played in Phoenix's first three preseason games, felt tightness in his hamstring during Friday's game and will also sit out Sunday's contest.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 03/28/24 Denver Nuggets 97-104 Phoenix Suns NBA 03/06/24 Denver Nuggets 107-117 Phoenix Suns NBA 12/02/23 Phoenix Suns 111-119 Denver Nuggets NBA 10/11/23 Phoenix Suns 107-115 Denver Nuggets NBA 05/12/23 Phoenix Suns 100-125 Denver Nuggets NBA

More NBA news and coverage