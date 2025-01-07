How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA game between the Denver Nuggets and the Boston Celtics, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The Denver Nuggets will host the Boston Celtics to start a highly anticipated NBA game on January 7, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT. Before this game, Nikola Jokic had a great game for the Denver Nuggets, scoring 46 points in a tough 122-111 OT win over the San Antonio Spurs.

Denver has a 10-6 record at home and is currently in fourth place in the Western Conference. This is mostly due to their excellent defensive rebounding, which averages 34.4 per game. Jokic has 9.5 boards per game, which is the most on the team.

Boston has a great 13-4 performance on the road, and they average 11.0 offensive rebounds per game, which is fifth-best in the Eastern Conference. Luka Kornet has been significant, grabbing 2.1 offensive boards every game.

Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics: Date and tip-off time

The Denver Nuggets will take on the Boston Celtics in an exciting NBA game on January 7, 2025, at 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT, at Ball Arena, in Denver, Colorado.

Date January 7, 2025 Tip-off Time 10:00 pm ET/7:00 pm PT Venue Ball Arena Location Denver, Colorado

How to watch Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Denver Nuggets and the Boston Celtics live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Denver Nuggets vs Boston Celtics play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Denver Nuggets team news

Nikola Jokic averages 31.5 points, and 13.0 rebounds, including 9.7 assists per game. He also shoots an amazing 55.3% from his attempts and a league-best 47.3 percent from three-point range, making 2.3 3-pointers a game.

Michael Porter Jr. gives good help on both ends of the court with 19.1 points, and 6.5 rebounds, with 2.6 assists per game.

Jamal Murray brings in 19.4 points, with 4.2 boards, and 6.3 assists each game. He has 1.6 steals and 0.7 blocks per game, which is 10th best in the league for defense.

Denver Nuggets Injuries

Player I njury I njury status PF, Aaron Gordon Calf injury Day-to-Day SF, Spencer Jones Adductor injury Day-to-Day

Boston Celtics team news

Jayson Tatum scores 28.1 points, grabs 9.4 rebounds, and gives out 5.5 assists per game. He also steals 1.3 balls and blocks 0.4 shots per game.

Jaylen Brown keeps the team going strong by scoring 24.3 points, grabbing 5.9 boards, dishing out 4.6 assists, and blocking 0.3 shots per game.

Derrick White scores 17.1 points, grabs 4.5 rebounds, and gives out 4.4 assists each game. He makes 3.6 3-pointers per game, which is seventh across the league and an excellent 45.2% field goal and 39.2% three-point shot.

Boston Celtics Injuries

Player Injury Injury Status C, Al Horford Rest Day-to-Day

Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics head-to-head record

The last five games between the Nuggets and the Celtics have been close, with Denver earning three of them. Boston, on the other hand, won the most recent games, including a 130-104 win on the 6th of October 2024, and a 107-103 win two days earlier.

Denver's most recent win was on the eighth of March 2024, a 115-109 decision that showed how tough they are in close games. Both teams have shown they can win close games, like when the Nuggets beat the Celtics by two points on January 20th, 2024, and when Boston won both of their October games with strong scoring performances.

This sets up an exciting game where Boston's strength on the road and Denver's strength at home could make it another close one.

Date Results Oct 06, 2024 Celtics 130-104 Nuggets Oct 04, 2024 Celtics 107-103 Nuggets Mar 08, 2024 Nuggets 115-109 Celtics Jan 20, 2024 Nuggets 102-100 Celtics Jan 02, 2023 Nuggets 123-111 Celtics

