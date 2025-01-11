How to watch today's Norwich City vs Brighton FA Cup game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the FA Cup match between Norwich City and Brighton, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Norwich City and Brighton will clash in Saturday's FA Cup third-round clash at Carrow Road.

Amid a four-game unbeaten run in their respective leagues, the Canaries have booked back-to-back wins against Luton Town and Coventry City in the Championship, while Brighton are coming off four straight draws in the Premier League.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Norwich vs Brighton online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the FA Cup match between Norwich City and Brighton will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

Norwich vs Brighton kick-off time

FA Cup - FA Cup Carrow Road

The FA Cup match between Norwich City and Brighton will be played at Carrow Road in Norwich, England.

It will kick off at 7 am PT / 10 am ET on Saturday, January 11, in the US.

Team news & squads

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Norwich City team news

Borja Sainz has threaded on troubled waters for allegedly spitting at a Sunderland player in December.

Meanwhile, on the injury front, Joshua Sargent, Liam Gibbs, Gabe Forsyth and Jacob Lungi Sorensen are unavailable for selection.

Brighton team news

Defender Igor Julio sustained a hamstring injury in last Saturday's 1-1 draw with Arsenal, and it is unclear if Lewis Dunk will recover on time from a calf issue that forced the skipper to miss the last game. At the same time, midfielder Jack Hinshelwood could return from a knee issue.

Ferdi Kadioglu, James Milner, Danny Welbeck, Mats Wieffer and Evan Ferguson remain sidelined through injuries.

