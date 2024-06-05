Norway vs Kosovo: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the international friendly match between Norway and Kosovo, as well as kick-off time and team news

With neither side making it to the Euro 2024, Norway and Kosovo will face each other in an international friendly at Ullevaal Stadion on Wednesday.

The two nations will instead prepare for the new season of the Nations League that kicks off in September.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Norway vs Kosovo kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 1 pm ET / 10 am PT Venue: Ullevaal Stadion

The international friendly match between Norway and Kosovo will be played at Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway.

It will kick off at 1 pm ET / 10 am PT on Wednesday, June 5, in the United States (US).

How to watch Norway vs Kosovo online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the international friendly match between Norway and Kosovo is available to watch and stream online live through ViX.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Team news & squads

Norway team news

With Alexander Sorloth ruled out with a hamstring injury, Manchester City's Erling Haaland should lead the line of attack alongside club team-mate Oscar Bobb and Celta Vigo's Jorgen Strand Larsen.

Erik Botheim, Andreas Schjelderup and Jostein Gundersen will all be raring for their international debuts, while Copenhagen winger Mohamed Elyounoussi does not find himself in coach Stale Solbakken's squad.

Norway possible XI: Nyland; Ajer, Hanche-Olsen, Ostigard, Wolfe; Odegaard, Thorstvedt, Berge; Larsen, Haaland, Bobb.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Nyland, Dyngeland, Selvik Defenders: Ajer, Pederson, Ryerson, Strandberg, Ostigard, Hanche-Olsen, Wolfe, Gundersen Midfielders: Odegaard, Berge, Thorstvedt, Berg, Thorsby, Bobb, Donnum, Nusa, Vetlesen, Schjelderup Forwards: Haaland, Larsen, Botheim

Kosovo team news

The side will be captained by Napoli defender Amir Rrahmani, who is Kosovo's most-capped player, while Romanian Super League star Albion Rrahmani will look for an opportunity to impress internationally.

However, Vedat Muriqi is likely to be preferred in attack, with Mallorca's Edon Zhegrova and Clermont's Elbasan Rashani supporting from the flanks.

Milot Rashica is ruled out on account of injury.

Kosovo possible XI: Muric; Vojvoda, Am. Rrahmani, Aliti, Paqarada; Idrizi, V. Berisha; Zhegrova, B. Berisha, Rashani; Muriqi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Bekaj, Muric, Abdullahu Defenders: Hadergjonaj, Aliti, Dellova, Krasniqi, Am. Rrahmani, Vojvoda, Paqarada Midfielders: Smakaj, Emerllahu, Zhegrova, V. Berisha, Idrizi, Zeqiri, B. Berisha Forwards: Krasniqi, Hyseni, Rashani, Hazrollaj, Muriqi, Al. Rrahmani

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Norway and Kosovo face each other across all competitions.

