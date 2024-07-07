North Carolina vs Racing Louisville: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the NWSL match between North Carolina Courage and Racing Louisville, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Racing Louisville (3-5-7, 16 points) will aim to snap a four-match winless stretch when they face North Carolina Courage (7-7-1, 22 points) on Sunday in the NWSL.

The visitors fell out of playoff contention and into ninth place in the NWSL rankings after losing their third game in four games last weekend, a heart-breaking 1-0 defeat at home to Bay FC. The Louisvillians are on their second four-game losing streak after rebounding from the last drought with shutout victories over Chicago and Houston.

To get there, this year's Racing team will need to achieve something no prior Louisville teams have done: beat North Carolina, which returns home from a 1-0 statement win at Washington, the league's third-place team. It was the Courage's first away victory this season. The other 21 points for coach Sean Nahas’ teams have come at WakeMed Park in Cary, N.C.

North Carolina Courage vs Racing Louisville kick-off time

Date: Sunday, July 7, 2024 Kick-off time: 4:30 pm ET/ 1:30 pm PT Venue: WakeMed Soccer Park

The match will be played at the WakeMed Soccer Park on Sunday, July 7, 2024, with kick-off at 4:30 pm ET/ 1:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch North Carolina Courage vs Racing Louisville online - TV channels & live streams

The NWSL match will be shown live on Fubo, CBS Sports Network and NSWL+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

North Carolina Courage team news

North Carolina will come into this fixture with no fresh injury concerns. Kerolin Nicoli (knee), Clara Schilke (lower leg) and Olivia Wingate (leg) remain sidelined and unavailable for selection due to injuries.

North Carolina predicted XI: Murphy; Williams, Kurtz, Berkely, Rauch; O'Sullivan, Miura; St-Georges, Sanchez, Pickett; Hopkins.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Murphy, Bova, Hancuff Defenders: Kurtz, Dorsey, Berkely, Rauch, Staude, Williams, Winebrenner, Collins, McCutcheon, St-Georges, Johnson Midfielders: Miura, Pinto, O'Sullivan, Jackson, Weatherholt, Mertz, Speck, Matsukubo, Pickett Forwards: Sanchez, Hopkins, Kerolin, Lussi

Racing Louisville team news

The good news for Racing: The team should have a fuller complement of players available for the match. Brazilian midfielder Ary Borges is back in action following a knee scope procedure, while defender Arin Wright has served her one-match suspension and is ready to return to the pitch. Additionally, standout midfielder Taylor Flint has rejoined training sessions after overcoming a concussion sustained in the 1-1 stalemate against Seattle on June 23.

Racing Louisville possible XI: Lund; Milliet, A. Wright, Pickett, Erceg; Fischer, DeMelo, Borges, Flint; Turner, Kanu.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lund, Bloomer, Sekany Defenders: Milliet, A. Wright, Pikkujamsa, Jean, Pickett, Erceg Midfielders: Howell, DeMelo, Borges, Fischer, Kurosaki, DiGrande, Pokorny, Baggett, Flint Forwards: Motlhalo, Sears, Clegg, Goins, K. Wright, Bahr, Kanu, Turner

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 09/09/23 North Carolina Courage 2-0 Racing Louisville NWSL Challenge Cup 25/06/23 North Carolina Courage 1-0 Racing Louisville NWSL 28/05/23 Racing Louisville 1-2 North Carolina Courage NWSL 11/09/22 North Carolina Courage 5-1 Racing Louisville NWSL 05/06/22 Racing Louisville 0-3 North Carolina Courage NWSL

