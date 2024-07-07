North Carolina vs Racing Louisville: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Racing Louisville (3-5-7, 16 points) will aim to snap a four-match winless stretch when they face North Carolina Courage (7-7-1, 22 points) on Sunday in the NWSL.
The visitors fell out of playoff contention and into ninth place in the NWSL rankings after losing their third game in four games last weekend, a heart-breaking 1-0 defeat at home to Bay FC. The Louisvillians are on their second four-game losing streak after rebounding from the last drought with shutout victories over Chicago and Houston.
To get there, this year's Racing team will need to achieve something no prior Louisville teams have done: beat North Carolina, which returns home from a 1-0 statement win at Washington, the league's third-place team. It was the Courage's first away victory this season. The other 21 points for coach Sean Nahas’ teams have come at WakeMed Park in Cary, N.C.
North Carolina Courage vs Racing Louisville kick-off time
|Date:
|Sunday, July 7, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|4:30 pm ET/ 1:30 pm PT
|Venue:
|WakeMed Soccer Park
The match will be played at the WakeMed Soccer Park on Sunday, July 7, 2024, with kick-off at 4:30 pm ET/ 1:30 pm PT for fans in the US.
How to watch North Carolina Courage vs Racing Louisville online - TV channels & live streams
The NWSL match will be shown live on Fubo, CBS Sports Network and NSWL+ in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
North Carolina Courage team news
North Carolina will come into this fixture with no fresh injury concerns. Kerolin Nicoli (knee), Clara Schilke (lower leg) and Olivia Wingate (leg) remain sidelined and unavailable for selection due to injuries.
North Carolina predicted XI: Murphy; Williams, Kurtz, Berkely, Rauch; O'Sullivan, Miura; St-Georges, Sanchez, Pickett; Hopkins.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Murphy, Bova, Hancuff
|Defenders:
|Kurtz, Dorsey, Berkely, Rauch, Staude, Williams, Winebrenner, Collins, McCutcheon, St-Georges, Johnson
|Midfielders:
|Miura, Pinto, O'Sullivan, Jackson, Weatherholt, Mertz, Speck, Matsukubo, Pickett
|Forwards:
|Sanchez, Hopkins, Kerolin, Lussi
Racing Louisville team news
The good news for Racing: The team should have a fuller complement of players available for the match. Brazilian midfielder Ary Borges is back in action following a knee scope procedure, while defender Arin Wright has served her one-match suspension and is ready to return to the pitch. Additionally, standout midfielder Taylor Flint has rejoined training sessions after overcoming a concussion sustained in the 1-1 stalemate against Seattle on June 23.
Racing Louisville possible XI: Lund; Milliet, A. Wright, Pickett, Erceg; Fischer, DeMelo, Borges, Flint; Turner, Kanu.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Lund, Bloomer, Sekany
|Defenders:
|Milliet, A. Wright, Pikkujamsa, Jean, Pickett, Erceg
|Midfielders:
|Howell, DeMelo, Borges, Fischer, Kurosaki, DiGrande, Pokorny, Baggett, Flint
|Forwards:
|Motlhalo, Sears, Clegg, Goins, K. Wright, Bahr, Kanu, Turner
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|09/09/23
|North Carolina Courage 2-0 Racing Louisville
|NWSL Challenge Cup
|25/06/23
|North Carolina Courage 1-0 Racing Louisville
|NWSL
|28/05/23
|Racing Louisville 1-2 North Carolina Courage
|NWSL
|11/09/22
|North Carolina Courage 5-1 Racing Louisville
|NWSL
|05/06/22
|Racing Louisville 0-3 North Carolina Courage
|NWSL