North Carolina Courage vs Chicago Red Stars: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the NWSL match between North Carolina Courage and Chicago Red Stars, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chicago Red Stars (5-2-6, 17 points, sixth in NWSL) will look to snap their four-match winless streak when they travel to face North Carolina Courage (5-1-7, 16 points, seventh in NWSL) on Sunday.

The Red Stars are at the halfway point of their 2024 NWSL season and remain firmly embroiled in the postseason picture despite an up-and-down campaign so far.

The hosts are without a win in their last four and would have been on a four-match losing streak if Sam Staab hadn't scored an equalizing goal in the dying embers of last weekend's 2-2 draw on the road in Kansas City. With both teams separated by just one point, the match at WakeMed Soccer Park has major ramifications for the NWSL standings.

North Carolina Courage vs Chicago Red Stars kick-off time

Date: Sunday, June 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT Venue: WakeMed Soccer Park

North Carolina Courage and Chicago Red Stars face off at WakeMed Soccer Park on Sunday, June 23, 2024, with kick-off at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT in the US.

How to watch North Carolina Courage vs Chicago Red Stars online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on NWSL+ in the US, with match highlights also available on the platform. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

North Carolina Courage team news

North Carolina will enter this match with no fresh injury concerns. Kerolin Nicoli (knee) and Clara Schilke (lower leg) are on the season-ending injury list. Olivia Wingate (leg) is also out for the year.

North Carolina predicted XI: Murphy; Williams, Kurtz, Berkely, Rauch; O'Sullivan, Miura; St-Georges, Sanchez, Pickett; Hopkins

Position Players Goalkeepers: Murphy, Bova, Hancuff Defenders: Kurtz, Dorsey, Berkely, Rauch, Staude, Williams, Winebrenner, Collins, McCutcheon, St-Georges, Johnson Midfielders: Miura, Pinto, O'Sullivan, Jackson, Weatherholt, Mertz, Speck, Schilke, Matsukubo, Pickett Forwards: Sanchez, Hopkins, Kerolin, Lussi, Wingate

Chicago Red Stars team news

The Red Stars are relatively healthy entering the weekend's clash and should have their full cadre of attackers available on Sunday.

Chicago Red Stars predicted XI: Naeher; Rall, Kuikka, Staab, Malham; Julia, Roccaro; Bike, Swanson, Gomes; Schlegel

Position Players Goalkeepers: Naeher, Wood Defenders: Rall, Kuikka, Staab, Malham, Milazzo, Biegalski, Anderson Midfielders: Julia, Roccaro, Swanson, Nesbeth Forwards: Bike, Gomes, Schlegel, Cook, Joseph, Griffi

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 27/08/23 North Carolina Courage 1-1 Chicago Red Stars NWSL 11/06/23 Chicago Red Stars 0-5 North Carolina Courage NWSL 21/08/22 North Carolina Courage 4-0 Chicago Red Stars NWSL 11/07/22 Chicago Red Stars 2-2 North Carolina Courage NWSL 16/08/21 North Carolina Courage 1-0 Chicago Red Stars NWSL

