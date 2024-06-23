North Carolina Courage vs Chicago Red Stars: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Chicago Red Stars (5-2-6, 17 points, sixth in NWSL) will look to snap their four-match winless streak when they travel to face North Carolina Courage (5-1-7, 16 points, seventh in NWSL) on Sunday.
The Red Stars are at the halfway point of their 2024 NWSL season and remain firmly embroiled in the postseason picture despite an up-and-down campaign so far.
The hosts are without a win in their last four and would have been on a four-match losing streak if Sam Staab hadn't scored an equalizing goal in the dying embers of last weekend's 2-2 draw on the road in Kansas City. With both teams separated by just one point, the match at WakeMed Soccer Park has major ramifications for the NWSL standings.
North Carolina Courage vs Chicago Red Stars kick-off time
|Date:
|Sunday, June 23, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT
|Venue:
|WakeMed Soccer Park
North Carolina Courage and Chicago Red Stars face off at WakeMed Soccer Park on Sunday, June 23, 2024, with kick-off at 6:00 pm ET/3:00 pm PT in the US.
How to watch North Carolina Courage vs Chicago Red Stars online - TV channels & live streams
The match will be shown live on NWSL+ in the US, with match highlights also available on the platform. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.
Team news & squads
North Carolina Courage team news
North Carolina will enter this match with no fresh injury concerns. Kerolin Nicoli (knee) and Clara Schilke (lower leg) are on the season-ending injury list. Olivia Wingate (leg) is also out for the year.
North Carolina predicted XI: Murphy; Williams, Kurtz, Berkely, Rauch; O'Sullivan, Miura; St-Georges, Sanchez, Pickett; Hopkins
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Murphy, Bova, Hancuff
|Defenders:
|Kurtz, Dorsey, Berkely, Rauch, Staude, Williams, Winebrenner, Collins, McCutcheon, St-Georges, Johnson
|Midfielders:
|Miura, Pinto, O'Sullivan, Jackson, Weatherholt, Mertz, Speck, Schilke, Matsukubo, Pickett
|Forwards:
|Sanchez, Hopkins, Kerolin, Lussi, Wingate
Chicago Red Stars team news
The Red Stars are relatively healthy entering the weekend's clash and should have their full cadre of attackers available on Sunday.
Chicago Red Stars predicted XI: Naeher; Rall, Kuikka, Staab, Malham; Julia, Roccaro; Bike, Swanson, Gomes; Schlegel
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Naeher, Wood
|Defenders:
|Rall, Kuikka, Staab, Malham, Milazzo, Biegalski, Anderson
|Midfielders:
|Julia, Roccaro, Swanson, Nesbeth
|Forwards:
|Bike, Gomes, Schlegel, Cook, Joseph, Griffi
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|27/08/23
|North Carolina Courage 1-1 Chicago Red Stars
|NWSL
|11/06/23
|Chicago Red Stars 0-5 North Carolina Courage
|NWSL
|21/08/22
|North Carolina Courage 4-0 Chicago Red Stars
|NWSL
|11/07/22
|Chicago Red Stars 2-2 North Carolina Courage
|NWSL
|16/08/21
|North Carolina Courage 1-0 Chicago Red Stars
|NWSL