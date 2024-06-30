NJ/NY Gotham FC vs Seattle Reign FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the NWSL match between NJ/NY Gotham FC and Seattle Reign FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

NJ/NY Gotham FC and the struggling Seattle Reign FC square off in an NWSL Championship this Sunday afternoon.

The New Jersey outfit saw their nine-game unbeaten streak end to the Washington Spirit last Sunday afternoon. Despite the 2-0 loss, the hosts still sit fourth in the table with 27 points ahead of Sunday's final home regular-season match before the Olympic break.

Seattle, meanwhile, are coming off a 1-1 draw against Racing Louisville FC on June 23. Reign attacker Bethan Balcer tucked away a penalty kick in the tenth minute to put her team into the lead. However, Racing scored at the death to split the points between the two teams. The Reign currently sit 13th in the standings with nine points.

NJ/NY Gotham FC vs Seattle Reign FC kick-off time

Date: Sunday, June 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT Venue: Red Bull Arena (Harrison, New Jersey)

The match will be played at the Red Bull Arena on Sunday, June 30, 2024, with kick-off at 1:00 pm ET/ 10:00 am PT for fans in the US.

How to watch NJ/NY Gotham FC vs Seattle Reign FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Fubo, ESPN+, ESPN, Sling TV and Direct TV in the US. Live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

NJ/NY Gotham FC team news

In addition to the 2-0 defeat to the Spirit, Gotham lost midfielder Yazmeen Ryan after she picked up two yellow cards in the first half. She will be suspended for this clash.

NJ/NY Gotham FC possible XI: Berger, Davidson, Sonnett, Nighswonger, Freeman; Martin, Zerboni; Lavelle, Dunn, Bruninha; Stevens

Position Players Goalkeepers: Betos, Smith, McKinney, Berger Defenders: Bruninha, O'Hara, Edmonds, Martin, Davidson, Hiatt, Freeman, Bell, Nighswonger, López Midfielders: Sonnett, Zerboni, Lavelle, Sheehan, Ryan, Farrelly Forwards: González, Williams, Dunn, Smith, Purce, Stengel, Stevens, Guðmundsdóttir

Seattle Reign FC team news

Seattle Reign FC continues to utilize the depth of the squad, having not listed a replicated starting XI in 2024. Only defender Sofia Huerta has started in all 14 games and played every minute this season for a total of 1,260 minutes.

Forward Bethany Balcer scored her fifth goal of the season last time out and now has 33 regular-season goals in her career, the third-most goals in Reign FC history. The 27-year-old finished the match with one goal and two shots and is set to lead the line here.

Seattle Reign possible XI: Dickey; Huerta, Cook, Barnes, Holmes; Quinn, Fishlock; Ji So-yun, Latsko, Huitema; Balcer

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ivory, Perez, Dickey Defenders: Barnes, Huerta, Lester, Woodham, McClernon, Brown, Holmes Midfielders: Quinn, James-Turner, Stanton, Fishlock, Athens, Mercado, Van der Jagt, Ji, Latsko Forwards: Balcer, Weinert, Adames, Huitema

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 11/12/2023 Seattle Reign W 1-2 Gotham W NWSL 05/22/2023 Seattle Reign W 1-4 Gotham W NWSL 04/02/2023 Gotham W 0-2 Seattle Reign W NWSL 09/22/2022 Gotham W 0-1 Seattle Reign W NWSL 08/15/2022 Seattle Reign W 4-1 Gotham W NWSL

