How to watch today's Nicaragua vs Jamaica Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the CONCACAF Nations League match between Nicaragua and Jamaica, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nicaragua and Jamaica are battling for the top spot in League A Group B of the CONCACAF Nations League as the two sides clash at Estadio Nacional de Futbol in Managua on Thursday.

Ties atop the group with four points after two games, the hosts played out a 1-1 draw with Cuba last time out while Jamaica are coming off a 2-1 win over Honduras last month.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Nicaragua vs Jamaica online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the CONCACAF Nations League match between Nicaragua and Jamaica will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), CBS Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

Nicaragua vs Jamaica kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET Venue: Estadio Nacional de Futbol

The CONCACAF Nations League match between Nicaragua and Jamaica will be played at Estadio Nacional de Futbol in Managua, Nicaragua.

It will kick off at 7 pm PT / 10 pm ET on Thursday, October 10, in the US.

Team news & squads

Nicaragua team news

Defender Anyelo Velasquez will look for his international debut, while Byron Bonilla, Bancy Hernandez, Ariel Arauz and Jacob Montes have also been added to the squad for the October games.

Jaime Moreno would start upfront, with Widman Talavera likely to remain an option off the bench.

Nicaragua possible XI: Rodriguez; Quijano, Fletes, Reyes, Perez; Rodriguez, Barrera, Coronel, Belli, Medina; Moreno.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Rodriguez, Salandia, Vega Defenders: Quijano, Fletes, Acevedo, Perez, Reyes, Cano, Velasquez Midfielders: Barrera, Coronel, Moldskred, Medina, Nino, Arteaga, Moncada, Rodriguez, Arauz, Montes Forwards: Moreno, Fernando, Talavera, Acuna, Bonilla, Hernandez

Jamaica team news

Dexter Lembikisa is likely to start ahead of Greg Leigh at right-back, alongside Ethan Pinnock and Damion Lowe at the heart of defense.

In attack, Michail Antonio will be partnered by Bobby Decordova-Reid, with Norman Campbell and Demarai Gray supporting from the wings.

Jamaica possible XI: Blake; Lembikisa, Pinnock, Lowe, Bell; Campbell, Latibeaudiere, Palmer, Gray; Decordova-Reid, Antonio.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Blake, Waite, Davis Defenders: Lowe, Lembikisa, King, Leigh, Bernard, Pinnock, Gray, Bell, Holgate Midfielders: Decordova-Reid, Lambert, Latibeaudiere, Palmer, Magee, Anderson Forwards: Antonio, Williams, Gray, Dixon, Cephas, Campbell

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Nicaragua and Jamaica across all competitions.

Date Match Competition September 8, 2015 Nicaragua 0-2 Jamaica World Cup Qualifiers September 4, 2015 Jamaica 2-3 Nicaragua World Cup Qualifiers

