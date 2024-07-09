2024 NFL Preseason schedule: Dates, times, channels, how to watch

The 2024 NFL Preseason is almost upon us, with every team set to be put through their paces over three weeks of action ahead of the regular season kick-off in early September.
Hot from another Super Bowl triumph, the Kansas City Chiefs will be out to build upon an already impressive legacy, and will enter the campaign among the hot favorites to triumph once again.
But a slew of other heavyweight teams will be among those looking to shape up for the new year, and following an NFL Draft that saw a record six quarterbacks drafted in the opening, it’s shaping up to be a season high on offensive action.
Across August though, the time to fine tune plans and settle on starting lineups will prove crucial insight - so just how can you watch it all unfold and tune in to every game?
Allow GOAL to guide you through the 2024 NFL Preseason, including games, channels and where to stream all your favorite players and teams.
2024 NFL Preseason schedule
List of 2024 NFL Preseason fixtures
|Date
|Fixture
|Time (ET)
|Where to watch
|Thursday, August 1
|Houston Texans @ Chicago Bears
|20:00
|ABC / ESPN+
|Thursday, August 8
|Carolina Panthers @ New England Patriots
|19:00
|NFL Network
|Thursday, August 8
|Detroit Lions @ New York Giants
|19:00
|NFL Network
|Friday, August 9
|Atlanta Falcons @ Miami Dolphins
|19:00
|NFL Network
|Friday, August 9
|Houston Texans @ Pittsburgh Steelers
|19:00
|NFL Network
|Friday, August 9
|Philadelphia Eagles @ Baltimore Ravens
|19:30
|NFL Network
|Saturday, August 10
|Washington Commanders @ New York Jets
|12:00
|NFL Network
|Saturday, August 10
|Chicago Bears @ Buffalo Bills
|13:00
|NFL Network
|Saturday, August 10
|Las Vegas Raiders @ Minnesota Vikings
|16:00
|NFL Network
|Saturday, August 10
|Green Bay Packers @ Cleveland Browns
|16:25
|NFL Network
|Saturday, August 10
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Cincinnati Bengals
|19:00
|NFL Network
|Saturday, August 10
|San Francisco 49ers @ Tennessee Titans
|19:00
|NFL Network
|Saturday, August 10
|Kansas City Chiefs @ Jacksonville Jaguars
|19:00
|NFL Network
|Saturday, August 10
|Seattle Seahawks @ Los Angeles Chargers
|19:05
|NFL Network
|Saturday, August 10
|New Orleans Saints @ Arizona Cardinals
|20:00
|NFL Network
|Sunday, August 11
|Denver Broncos @ Indianapolis Colts
|13:00
|NFL Network
|Sunday, August 11
|Dallas Cowboys @ Los Angeles Rams
|16:30
|NFL Network
|Thursday, August 15
|Philadelphia Eagles @ New England Patriots
|19:00
|NFL Network
|Saturday, August 17
|Atlanta Falcons @ Baltimore Ravens
|12:00
|NFL Network
|Saturday, August 17
|Cincinnati Bengals @ Chicago Bears
|13:00
|NFL Network
|Saturday, August 17
|New York Giants @ Houston Texans
|13:00
|NFL Network
|Saturday, August 17
|Detroit Lions @ Kansas City Chiefs
|16:00
|NFL Network
|Saturday, August 17
|Minnesota Vikings @ Cleveland Browns
|16:25
|NFL Network
|Saturday, August 17
|Seattle Seahawks @ Tennessee Titans
|19:00
|NFL Network
|Saturday, August 17
|Arizona Cardinals @ Indianapolis Colts
|19:00
|NFL Network
|Saturday, August 17
|Washington Commanders @ Miami Dolphins
|19:00
|NFL Network
|Saturday, August 17
|Buffalo Bills @ Pittsburgh Steelers
|19:00
|NFL Network
|Saturday, August 17
|New York Jets @ Carolina Panthers
|19:00
|NFL Network
|Saturday, August 17
|Los Angeles Chargers @ Los Angeles Rams
|19:05
|NFL Network
|Saturday, August 17
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Jacksonville Jaguars
|19:30
|NFL Network
|Saturday, August 17
|Dallas Cowboys @ Las Vegas Raiders
|22:00
|NFL Network
|Sunday, August 18
|Green Bay Packers @ Denver Broncos
|20:00
|NFL Network
|Sunday, August 18
|New Orleans Saints @ San Francisco 49ers
|20:00
|FOX / NFL Network
|Thursday, August 22
|Indianapolis Colts @ Cincinnati Bengals
|20:00
|Prime Video
|Thursday, August 22
|Chicago Bears @ Kansas City Chiefs
|20:20
|NFL Network
|Friday, August 23
|Jacksonville Jaguars @ Atlanta Falcons
|19:00
|NFL Network
|Friday, August 23
|Miami Dolphins @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|19:30
|NFL Network
|Friday, August 23
|San Francisco 49ers @ Las Vegas Raiders
|22:00
|NFL Network
|Saturday, August 24
|Carolina Panthers @ Buffalo Bills
|13:00
|NFL Network
|Saturday, August 24
|Pittsburgh Steelers @ Detroit Lions
|13:00
|NFL Network
|Saturday, August 24
|Baltimore Ravens @ Green Bay Packers
|13:00
|NFL Network
|Saturday, August 24
|Minnesota Vikings @ Philadelphia Eagles
|13:00
|NFL Network
|Saturday, August 24
|Los Angeles Rams @ Houston Texans
|13:00
|NFL Network
|Saturday, August 24
|Los Angeles Chargers @ Dallas Cowboys
|16:00
|NFL Network
|Saturday, August 24
|New York Giants @ New York Jets
|19:30
|NFL Network
|Saturday, August 24
|Cleveland Browns @ Seattle Seahawks
|22:00
|NFL Network
|Sunday, August 25
|Tennessee Titans @ New Orleans Saints
|14:00
|NFL Network
|Sunday, August 25
|Arizona Cardinals @ Denver Broncos
|16:30
|CBS / NFL Network
|Sunday, August 25
|New England Patriots @ Washington Commanders
|20:00
|NBC / NFL Network
How to watch 2024 NFL Preseason Games
In the United States, viewers can watch 2024 NFL Preseason games through a number of methods. The majority of matches will be aired, region to region, on each team’s local television affiliate as an in-market game, while a handful will be broadcast nationally, across ABC, CBS, FOX, ESPN and NBC.
One matchup, the Week 2 clash between the San Francisco 49ers and the New Orleans Saints, will meanwhile be streamed on Amazon’s Prime Video service.
Most games will be streamed through the NFL Network too, while you can also watch matches through a streaming package provider such as fuboTV, Sling TV and DirecTV.
For more information, visit our guide on how to watch 2024 NFL Preseason games.