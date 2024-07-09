2024 NFL Preseason schedule: Dates, times, channels, how to watch

Here’s the full schedule for this year’s warm-up games, as teams prepare for another thrilling campaign

The 2024 NFL Preseason is almost upon us, with every team set to be put through their paces over three weeks of action ahead of the regular season kick-off in early September.

Hot from another Super Bowl triumph, the Kansas City Chiefs will be out to build upon an already impressive legacy, and will enter the campaign among the hot favorites to triumph once again.

But a slew of other heavyweight teams will be among those looking to shape up for the new year, and following an NFL Draft that saw a record six quarterbacks drafted in the opening, it’s shaping up to be a season high on offensive action.

Across August though, the time to fine tune plans and settle on starting lineups will prove crucial insight - so just how can you watch it all unfold and tune in to every game?

2024 NFL Preseason schedule

List of 2024 NFL Preseason fixtures

Date Fixture Time (ET) Where to watch Thursday, August 1 Houston Texans @ Chicago Bears 20:00 ABC / ESPN+ Thursday, August 8 Carolina Panthers @ New England Patriots 19:00 NFL Network Thursday, August 8 Detroit Lions @ New York Giants 19:00 NFL Network Friday, August 9 Atlanta Falcons @ Miami Dolphins 19:00 NFL Network Friday, August 9 Houston Texans @ Pittsburgh Steelers 19:00 NFL Network Friday, August 9 Philadelphia Eagles @ Baltimore Ravens 19:30 NFL Network Saturday, August 10 Washington Commanders @ New York Jets 12:00 NFL Network Saturday, August 10 Chicago Bears @ Buffalo Bills 13:00 NFL Network Saturday, August 10 Las Vegas Raiders @ Minnesota Vikings 16:00 NFL Network Saturday, August 10 Green Bay Packers @ Cleveland Browns 16:25 NFL Network Saturday, August 10 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Cincinnati Bengals 19:00 NFL Network Saturday, August 10 San Francisco 49ers @ Tennessee Titans 19:00 NFL Network Saturday, August 10 Kansas City Chiefs @ Jacksonville Jaguars 19:00 NFL Network Saturday, August 10 Seattle Seahawks @ Los Angeles Chargers 19:05 NFL Network Saturday, August 10 New Orleans Saints @ Arizona Cardinals 20:00 NFL Network Sunday, August 11 Denver Broncos @ Indianapolis Colts 13:00 NFL Network Sunday, August 11 Dallas Cowboys @ Los Angeles Rams 16:30 NFL Network Thursday, August 15 Philadelphia Eagles @ New England Patriots 19:00 NFL Network Saturday, August 17 Atlanta Falcons @ Baltimore Ravens 12:00 NFL Network Saturday, August 17 Cincinnati Bengals @ Chicago Bears 13:00 NFL Network Saturday, August 17 New York Giants @ Houston Texans 13:00 NFL Network Saturday, August 17 Detroit Lions @ Kansas City Chiefs 16:00 NFL Network Saturday, August 17 Minnesota Vikings @ Cleveland Browns 16:25 NFL Network Saturday, August 17 Seattle Seahawks @ Tennessee Titans 19:00 NFL Network Saturday, August 17 Arizona Cardinals @ Indianapolis Colts 19:00 NFL Network Saturday, August 17 Washington Commanders @ Miami Dolphins 19:00 NFL Network Saturday, August 17 Buffalo Bills @ Pittsburgh Steelers 19:00 NFL Network Saturday, August 17 New York Jets @ Carolina Panthers 19:00 NFL Network Saturday, August 17 Los Angeles Chargers @ Los Angeles Rams 19:05 NFL Network Saturday, August 17 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Jacksonville Jaguars 19:30 NFL Network Saturday, August 17 Dallas Cowboys @ Las Vegas Raiders 22:00 NFL Network Sunday, August 18 Green Bay Packers @ Denver Broncos 20:00 NFL Network Sunday, August 18 New Orleans Saints @ San Francisco 49ers 20:00 FOX / NFL Network Thursday, August 22 Indianapolis Colts @ Cincinnati Bengals 20:00 Prime Video Thursday, August 22 Chicago Bears @ Kansas City Chiefs 20:20 NFL Network Friday, August 23 Jacksonville Jaguars @ Atlanta Falcons 19:00 NFL Network Friday, August 23 Miami Dolphins @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers 19:30 NFL Network Friday, August 23 San Francisco 49ers @ Las Vegas Raiders 22:00 NFL Network Saturday, August 24 Carolina Panthers @ Buffalo Bills 13:00 NFL Network Saturday, August 24 Pittsburgh Steelers @ Detroit Lions 13:00 NFL Network Saturday, August 24 Baltimore Ravens @ Green Bay Packers 13:00 NFL Network Saturday, August 24 Minnesota Vikings @ Philadelphia Eagles 13:00 NFL Network Saturday, August 24 Los Angeles Rams @ Houston Texans 13:00 NFL Network Saturday, August 24 Los Angeles Chargers @ Dallas Cowboys 16:00 NFL Network Saturday, August 24 New York Giants @ New York Jets 19:30 NFL Network Saturday, August 24 Cleveland Browns @ Seattle Seahawks 22:00 NFL Network Sunday, August 25 Tennessee Titans @ New Orleans Saints 14:00 NFL Network Sunday, August 25 Arizona Cardinals @ Denver Broncos 16:30 CBS / NFL Network Sunday, August 25 New England Patriots @ Washington Commanders 20:00 NBC / NFL Network

How to watch 2024 NFL Preseason Games

In the United States, viewers can watch 2024 NFL Preseason games through a number of methods. The majority of matches will be aired, region to region, on each team’s local television affiliate as an in-market game, while a handful will be broadcast nationally, across ABC, CBS, FOX, ESPN and NBC.

One matchup, the Week 2 clash between the San Francisco 49ers and the New Orleans Saints, will meanwhile be streamed on Amazon’s Prime Video service.

Most games will be streamed through the NFL Network too, while you can also watch matches through a streaming package provider such as fuboTV, Sling TV and DirecTV.

For more information, visit our guide on how to watch 2024 NFL Preseason games.