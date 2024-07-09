This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
2024 NFL Preseason schedule: Dates, times, channels, how to watch

Here’s the full schedule for this year’s warm-up games, as teams prepare for another thrilling campaign

The 2024 NFL Preseason is almost upon us, with every team set to be put through their paces over three weeks of action ahead of the regular season kick-off in early September.

Hot from another Super Bowl triumph, the Kansas City Chiefs will be out to build upon an already impressive legacy, and will enter the campaign among the hot favorites to triumph once again.

But a slew of other heavyweight teams will be among those looking to shape up for the new year, and following an NFL Draft that saw a record six quarterbacks drafted in the opening, it’s shaping up to be a season high on offensive action.

Across August though, the time to fine tune plans and settle on starting lineups will prove crucial insight - so just how can you watch it all unfold and tune in to every game?

Allow GOAL to guide you through the 2024 NFL Preseason, including games, channels and where to stream all your favorite players and teams.

2024 NFL Preseason schedule

List of 2024 NFL Preseason fixtures

DateFixtureTime (ET)Where to watch
Thursday, August 1Houston Texans @ Chicago Bears20:00ABC / ESPN+
Thursday, August 8Carolina Panthers @ New England Patriots19:00NFL Network
Thursday, August 8Detroit Lions @ New York Giants19:00NFL Network
Friday, August 9Atlanta Falcons @ Miami Dolphins19:00NFL Network
Friday, August 9Houston Texans @ Pittsburgh Steelers19:00NFL Network
Friday, August 9Philadelphia Eagles @ Baltimore Ravens19:30NFL Network
Saturday, August 10Washington Commanders @ New York Jets12:00NFL Network
Saturday, August 10Chicago Bears @ Buffalo Bills13:00NFL Network
Saturday, August 10Las Vegas Raiders @ Minnesota Vikings16:00NFL Network
Saturday, August 10Green Bay Packers @ Cleveland Browns16:25NFL Network
Saturday, August 10Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Cincinnati Bengals19:00NFL Network
Saturday, August 10San Francisco 49ers @ Tennessee Titans19:00NFL Network
Saturday, August 10Kansas City Chiefs @ Jacksonville Jaguars19:00NFL Network
Saturday, August 10Seattle Seahawks @ Los Angeles Chargers19:05NFL Network
Saturday, August 10New Orleans Saints @ Arizona Cardinals20:00NFL Network
Sunday, August 11Denver Broncos @ Indianapolis Colts13:00NFL Network
Sunday, August 11Dallas Cowboys @ Los Angeles Rams16:30NFL Network
Thursday, August 15Philadelphia Eagles @ New England Patriots19:00NFL Network
Saturday, August 17Atlanta Falcons @ Baltimore Ravens12:00NFL Network
Saturday, August 17Cincinnati Bengals @ Chicago Bears13:00NFL Network
Saturday, August 17New York Giants @ Houston Texans13:00NFL Network
Saturday, August 17Detroit Lions @ Kansas City Chiefs16:00NFL Network
Saturday, August 17Minnesota Vikings @ Cleveland Browns16:25NFL Network
Saturday, August 17Seattle Seahawks @ Tennessee Titans19:00NFL Network
Saturday, August 17Arizona Cardinals @ Indianapolis Colts19:00NFL Network
Saturday, August 17Washington Commanders @ Miami Dolphins19:00NFL Network
Saturday, August 17Buffalo Bills @ Pittsburgh Steelers19:00NFL Network
Saturday, August 17New York Jets @ Carolina Panthers19:00NFL Network
Saturday, August 17Los Angeles Chargers @ Los Angeles Rams19:05NFL Network
Saturday, August 17Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Jacksonville Jaguars19:30NFL Network
Saturday, August 17Dallas Cowboys @ Las Vegas Raiders22:00NFL Network
Sunday, August 18Green Bay Packers @ Denver Broncos20:00NFL Network
Sunday, August 18New Orleans Saints @ San Francisco 49ers20:00FOX / NFL Network
Thursday, August 22Indianapolis Colts @ Cincinnati Bengals20:00Prime Video
Thursday, August 22Chicago Bears @ Kansas City Chiefs20:20NFL Network
Friday, August 23Jacksonville Jaguars @ Atlanta Falcons19:00NFL Network
Friday, August 23Miami Dolphins @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers19:30NFL Network
Friday, August 23San Francisco 49ers @ Las Vegas Raiders22:00NFL Network
Saturday, August 24Carolina Panthers @ Buffalo Bills13:00NFL Network
Saturday, August 24Pittsburgh Steelers @ Detroit Lions13:00NFL Network
Saturday, August 24Baltimore Ravens @ Green Bay Packers13:00NFL Network
Saturday, August 24Minnesota Vikings @ Philadelphia Eagles13:00NFL Network
Saturday, August 24Los Angeles Rams @ Houston Texans13:00NFL Network
Saturday, August 24Los Angeles Chargers @ Dallas Cowboys16:00NFL Network
Saturday, August 24New York Giants @ New York Jets19:30NFL Network
Saturday, August 24Cleveland Browns @ Seattle Seahawks22:00NFL Network
Sunday, August 25Tennessee Titans @ New Orleans Saints14:00NFL Network
Sunday, August 25Arizona Cardinals @ Denver Broncos16:30CBS / NFL Network
Sunday, August 25New England Patriots @ Washington Commanders20:00NBC / NFL Network

How to watch 2024 NFL Preseason Games

In the United States, viewers can watch 2024 NFL Preseason games through a number of methods. The majority of matches will be aired, region to region, on each team’s local television affiliate as an in-market game, while a handful will be broadcast nationally, across ABC, CBS, FOX, ESPN and NBC.

One matchup, the Week 2 clash between the San Francisco 49ers and the New Orleans Saints, will meanwhile be streamed on Amazon’s Prime Video service.

Most games will be streamed through the NFL Network too, while you can also watch matches through a streaming package provider such as fuboTV, Sling TV and DirecTV.

For more information, visit our guide on how to watch 2024 NFL Preseason games.