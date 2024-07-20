How to watch today's New York Red Bulls vs FC Cincinnati MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The only undefeated team at home in MLS this year will put that record on the line on Wednesday as the New York Red Bulls host FC Cincinnati at Red Bulls Arena.
Thanks to a 2-2 draw against Montreal last time out, the Red Bulls remain fourth in the Eastern Conference, while Cincy were beaten by Chicago Fire 1-0, losing the top spot to Inter Miami as a result of back-to-back defeats.
New York Red Bulls vs FC Cincinnati kick-off time
|Date:
|Saturday, July 20, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT
|Venue:
|Red Bull Arena
The match will be played at Red Bull Arena on Saturday, July 20, 2024, with kick-off time scheduled at 7:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT.
Team news & squads
New York Red Bulls team news
Emil Forsberg sat out of the previous Red Bulls match with a sore leg, Roald Mitchell and Serge Ngoma continue to struggle with knee injuries, while Peter Stroud is recovering from ankle surgery.
The Red Bulls will not have Sean Nealis at their disposal for this game after he picked up a late red card in the 2-2 draw against Montreal.
New York Red Bulls possible XI: Coronel; Reyes, D. Nealis, Eile; Harper, Edelman, Carmona, Duncan; Harper, Morgan; Vanzeir
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Marcucci, Meara, Stokes
|Defenders:
|Reyes, Duncan, D. Nealis, S. Nealis, Mina, O'Connor, Ofori, Alexandre
|Midfielders:
|Amaya, Morgan, Carmona, Edelman, Estrela
|Forwards:
|Gjengaar, Burke, Manoel, Vanzier, Hall
FC Cincinnati team news
Cincinnati will be forced into making a change in defence after Alvas Powell was sent off against Charlotte.
Miles Robinson looks likely to be the straight replacement as he returns from a suspension of his own.
FC Cincinnati possible XI: Celentano; Robinson, Keller, Murphy; Yedlin, Nwobodo, Bucha, Asad; Orellano, Acosta; Kelsy
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Celentano, Kann, Louro, Walters
|Defenders:
|Powell, Halsey, Keller, Murphy, Aghedo, Foster, Yedlin
|Midfielders:
|Acosta, Bucha, Pinto, Valenzuela, Asad, Jimenez
|Forwards:
|Kubo, Boupendza, Santos, Baird, Kelsy, Orellano
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|07/04/24
|FC Cincinnati 1-2 New York Red Bulls
|MLS
|05/11/23
|New York Red Bulls 1-2 FC Cincinnati
|MLS
|30/10/23
|FC Cincinnati 3-0 New York Red Bulls
|MLS
|05/10/23
|FC Cincinnati 1-2 New York Red Bulls
|MLS
|13/07/23
|New York Red Bulls 1-2 FC Cincinnati
|MLS