How to watch today's New York Red Bulls vs FC Cincinnati MLS game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between New York Red Bulls and FC Cincinnati, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The only undefeated team at home in MLS this year will put that record on the line on Wednesday as the New York Red Bulls host FC Cincinnati at Red Bulls Arena.

Thanks to a 2-2 draw against Montreal last time out, the Red Bulls remain fourth in the Eastern Conference, while Cincy were beaten by Chicago Fire 1-0, losing the top spot to Inter Miami as a result of back-to-back defeats.

New York Red Bulls vs FC Cincinnati kick-off time

Date: Saturday, July 20, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue: Red Bull Arena

The match will be played at Red Bull Arena on Saturday, July 20, 2024, with kick-off time scheduled at 7:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT.

How to watch New York Red Bulls vs FC Cincinnati online - TV channels & live streams

The match between New York Red Bulls and FC Cincinnati will be available to watch on Apple TV in the US.

Team news & squads

New York Red Bulls team news

Emil Forsberg sat out of the previous Red Bulls match with a sore leg, Roald Mitchell and Serge Ngoma continue to struggle with knee injuries, while Peter Stroud is recovering from ankle surgery.

The Red Bulls will not have Sean Nealis at their disposal for this game after he picked up a late red card in the 2-2 draw against Montreal.

New York Red Bulls possible XI: Coronel; Reyes, D. Nealis, Eile; Harper, Edelman, Carmona, Duncan; Harper, Morgan; Vanzeir

Position Players Goalkeepers: Marcucci, Meara, Stokes Defenders: Reyes, Duncan, D. Nealis, S. Nealis, Mina, O'Connor, Ofori, Alexandre Midfielders: Amaya, Morgan, Carmona, Edelman, Estrela Forwards: Gjengaar, Burke, Manoel, Vanzier, Hall

FC Cincinnati team news

Cincinnati will be forced into making a change in defence after Alvas Powell was sent off against Charlotte.

Miles Robinson looks likely to be the straight replacement as he returns from a suspension of his own.

FC Cincinnati possible XI: Celentano; Robinson, Keller, Murphy; Yedlin, Nwobodo, Bucha, Asad; Orellano, Acosta; Kelsy

Position Players Goalkeepers: Celentano, Kann, Louro, Walters Defenders: Powell, Halsey, Keller, Murphy, Aghedo, Foster, Yedlin Midfielders: Acosta, Bucha, Pinto, Valenzuela, Asad, Jimenez Forwards: Kubo, Boupendza, Santos, Baird, Kelsy, Orellano

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 07/04/24 FC Cincinnati 1-2 New York Red Bulls MLS 05/11/23 New York Red Bulls 1-2 FC Cincinnati MLS 30/10/23 FC Cincinnati 3-0 New York Red Bulls MLS 05/10/23 FC Cincinnati 1-2 New York Red Bulls MLS 13/07/23 New York Red Bulls 1-2 FC Cincinnati MLS

