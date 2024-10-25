How to watch today's New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Knicks vs Pacers NBA game, livestream, TV channel and plenty more

The New York Knicks aim to bounce back in front of their home crowd on Saturday as they take on the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden.

After bolstering their roster in the off-season, the hosts had an early test of their championship potential against the reigning champions, the Boston Celtics, but suffered a heavy 132-109 loss at TD Garden on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the visitors have started their regular season with a 115-109 victory on the road over the Detroit Pistons. Indiana, who exceeded expectations last season by reaching both the Eastern Conference and In-Season finals, will be eager to start strong again with their core squad intact.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers NBA game, plus plenty more.

New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers: Date and tip-off time

The Knicks will take on the Pacers in a highly anticipated NBA game on Friday, October 25, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at Madison Square Garden, New York City.

Date Friday, October 25, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue Madison Square Garden Location New York City, New York

How to watch New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers live on:

National TV : ESPN/ FDSN/ MSG

: ESPN/ FDSN/ MSG Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to New York Knicks vs Indiana Pacers play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

New York Knicks team news

Kevin McCullar Jr, 23, is nursing a knee issue and remains doubtful for the New York Knicks this weekend. Precious Achiuwa will definitely miss out after straining his left hamstring in the pre-season finale against the Washington Wizards on Saturday. Mitchell Robinson (ankle) is also sidelined, with Jericho Sims set to continue as backup center behind Karl-Anthony Towns following his 24-minute appearance against the Boston Celtics.

Indiana Pacers team news

On the Pacers side, small forward Isaiah Jackson missed the recent victory over the Detroit Pistons due to a groin strain, but he could be fit for Saturday. Meanwhile, James Wiseman's NBA debut with the Pacers lasted only five minutes before a left calf injury forced him off, ruling him out of the New York trip.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 20/05/24 New York Knicks 109-130 Indiana Pacers NBA 18/05/24 Indiana Pacers 116-103 New York Knicks NBA 15/05/24 New York Knicks 121-91 Indiana Pacers NBA 13/05/24 Indiana Pacers 121-89 New York Knicks NBA 11/05/24 Indiana Pacers 111-106 New York Knicks NBA

Useful links