New York City FC vs Orlando City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between New York City FC and Orlando City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

New York City FC will take on Orlando City at Yankee Stadium on Friday to kick off matchday 23 of the 2024 Major League Soccer campaign.

A 1-0 loss versus Nashville SC stretched the Pigeons' losing streak to three games in MLS, while the Lions remain unbeaten in their last two domestic games following a 4-2 victory over the Chicago Fire last weekend.

New York City FC vs Orlando City kick-off time

Date: Friday, June 28, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm ET Venue: Yankee Stadium

The match will be played at Yankee Stadium on Friday, June 28, 2024, with kick-off at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch New York City FC vs Orlando City online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

New York City FC team news

Maxi Moralez made his first start for NYCFC last weekend after rupturing his ACL against the Vancouver Whitecaps in September. Moralez was one of four newcomers in their starting 11 against Nashville alongside Mitja Ilenic, Agustin Ojeda and Keaton Parks, with Tayvon Gray, Andres Perea, Hannes Wolf and Malachi Jones making way for the quartet.

New York City FC possible XI: Freese; Gray, Martins, Risa, O'Toole; Sands, Parks; Rodriguez, Moralez, Wolf; Martinez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Barraza, Freese, Romero, Rando Defenders: Martins, Risa, Tanasijevic, O'Toole, McFarlane, Gray, Ilenic, Baiera Midfielders: Parks, Sands, Perea, Haak, Shore, Carrizo, Rodriguez Forwards: Jones, Magno, Ojeda, Wolf, Jasson, Fernandez, Martinez, Mijatovic, Yanes, Bakrar

Orlando City team news

Orlando City will be missing Michael Halliday due to a knee injury, while Tahir Reid-Brown has a thigh problem. Ramiro Enrique was absent last weekend due to a personal situation, so his availability status remains up in the air.

First-choice goalkeeper Pedro Gallese is currently on international duty with Peru in the Copa America, while David Brekalo's stay in Germany will be extended following Slovenia's historic qualification into the last 16 of the Euros.

Orlando City possible XI: Stajduhar; Thorhallsson, Schlegel, Jansson, Santos; Torres, Araujo, Lodeiro, M. Ojeda; McGuire, Muriel

Position Players Goalkeepers: P. Gallese, J. Otero Leon, M. Stajduhar Defenders: A. Freeman, R. Jansson, K. Smith, T. Williams, Brekalo Midfielders: I. Angulo, C. Araújo, W. Cartagena, N. Lodeiro, S. Mohammed, M. Ojeda, L. Petrasso, D. Thorhallsson, F. Torres Forwards: G. Gonzalez, Jack Lynn, Muriel

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 21/09/23 New York City FC 2-0 Orlando City SC MLS 18/05/23 Orlando City SC 1-1 New York City FC MLS 02/10/22 New York City FC 2-1 Orlando City SC MLS 29/08/22 Orlando City SC 2-1 New York City FC MLS 26/07/21 New York City FC 5-0 Orlando City SC MLS

