New York City FC vs Columbus Crew: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

New York City FC will take on the Columbus Crew at Yankee Stadium in a matchup between two of the most in-form teams in Major League Soccer.

A cruising 5-1 win over the San Jose Earthquakes moved the Pigeons up to third place in the Eastern Conference standings, five points clear of the defender MLS Cup champions, who won against Orlando City 2-0 in their most recent league contest.

The result extended Columbus' winning run to three MLS games as they sit seventh in the Eastern Conference, a point behind Charlotte FC for fifth.

New York City FC vs Columbus Crew kick-off time

Date: Friday, June 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm ET Venue: Yankee Stadium

The match will be played at Yankee Stadium on Friday, June 14, 2024, with kick-off at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch New York City FC vs Columbus Crew online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

New York City FC team news

New York City should have a mostly fit squad to choose from for this game. Rio Hope-Gund missed the last game with a leg injury, so his availability is in question.

Defender Rio Hope-Gund is out for NYCFC due to a leg injury, while Thiago Martins is questionable after missing the previous encounter with a knock.

Maxi Moralez made his first appearance since rupturing his ACL last season, while Kevin O'Toole was taken off before the end of the first-half against the Earthquakes, so he will be questionable to start.

Tayvon Gray is on Copa America international duty with Jamaica, while home-grown attacker Andres Jasson has signed with Aalborg BK in the Danish top-flight.

New York City FC possible XI: Freese; Gray, Tanasijevic, Risa, Ilenic; Sands, Parks; Fernandez, Rodriguez, Wolf; Martinez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Barraza, Freese, Romero, Rando Defenders: Martins, Risa, Tanasijevic, O'Toole, McFarlane, Gray, Ilenic, Baiera Midfielders: Parks, Sands, Perea, Haak, Shore, Carrizo, Rodriguez Forwards: Jones, Magno, Ojeda, Wolf, Jasson, Fernandez, Martinez, Mijatovic, Yanes, Bakrar

Columbus Crew team news

Columbus' back-up goalkeeper Evan Bush is struggling with a wrist injury. Star attacker Cucho Hernandez was back on the deck for their Concacaf Champions Cup final after missing several MLS games due to a sore back.

Marino Hinestroza only had limited action against Pachuca due to a minor knock.

The club signed Dylan Chambost on Tuesday from newly-promoted Ligue 1 outfit Saint-Etienne until 2026, with an option for the 2027 campaign.

Columbus Crew possible XI: Schulte; Moreira, Camacho, Cheberko; Farsi, Nagbe, Morris, Yeboah; Rossi, Matan; Hernandez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schulte, Hagen Defenders: Cheberko, Camacho, Amundsen, Sands, Farsi, Moreira Midfielders: Morris, Nagbe, Jones, Zawadzki, Mrowka, Matan, Hinestroza, Yeboah Forwards: Rossi, Russell-Rowe, Arfsten, Cucho, Habroune, Ramirez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 09/07/23 Columbus Crew 1-1 New York City FC MLS 18/06/23 New York City FC 1-1 Columbus Crew MLS 07/08/22 Columbus Crew 3-2 New York City FC MLS 15/05/22 New York City FC 2-0 Columbus Crew MLS 31/07/21 New York City FC 4-1 Columbus Crew MLS

