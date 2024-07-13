New England Revolution vs Orlando City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between New England Revolution and Orlando City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Orlando City will look to build on recent results when they travel to face the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium.

The Lions recorded consecutive victories with an emphatic display to beat D.C. United 5-0 last time out as they put on a five-star showing at the Inter&Co Stadium. The result leaves them in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, five points behind Charlotte FC.

After going on a four-game winning streak, New England have endured a slight slump in recent outings, with two of their last three matches resulting in defeats.

They suffered a damaging 5-1 setback at home to Columbus Crew before recovering with a narrow 2-1 victory over Atlanta United. However, they were unable to repeat that performance in their most recent match, losing 2-0 away to Seattle.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

New England Revolution vs Orlando City kick-off time

Date: Saturday, July 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue: Gillette Stadium

The MLS match between New England Revolution and Orlando City will be played at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, United States.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT on Saturday, July 13, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch New England Revolution vs Orlando City online - TV channels & live streams

The MLS encounter between New England Revolution and Orlando City will be available to watch live for free on Apple TV in the US. For highlights viewers can go to MLS' Official YouTube Channel and Apple TV's Official Highlights Programme.

Viewers can watch live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

New England Revolution team news

New England are unable to call upon the services of the injured quartet of Tomas Chancalay, Carles Gil, Nacho Gil and Peyton Miller, while Nick Lima, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Dylan Borrero and Emmanuel Boateng all remain questionable for the game.

Tommy McNamara might be considered for a starting slot after coming off the bench against Seattle in his first game back from injury.

New England Revolution possible XI: Ivacic; Bye, Arreaga, Romney, Jones; Polster, Harkes; Buck, Bajraktarevic, McNamara; Vrioni

Position Players Goalkeepers: Edwards Jr., Jackson, Ravas Defenders: Farrell, Jones, Kessler, Lima, Mensah, Romney, Spaulding, Tiago Midfielders: Boateng, Buck, C. Gil, Nacho Gil, Harkers, Kaye, McNamara, Panayotou, Polster Forwards: Bajraktarevic, Bolma, Fry, Vrioni

Orlando City team news

Orlando City are without the services of Mikey Halliday and Mason Stajduhar due to knee and leg injuries, while Tahir Reid-Brown is doubtful because of a thigh issue.

After seeing his side breeze to a 5-0 win last weekend, head coach Oscar Pareja may choose to keep the same starting lineup for Saturday's away clash.

Martin Ojeda will be looking to find the net in a third straight game after scoring in the wins over Toronto and DC United.

Orlando City possible XI: Gallese; Thorhallsson, Schlegel, Jansson, Smith; Araujo, Cartagena; Torres, Ojeda, Angulo; McGuire

Position Players Goalkeepers: P. Gallese, J. Otero Leon, M. Stajduhar Defenders: A. Freeman, R. Jansson, K. Smith, T. Williams, Brekalo Midfielders: I. Angulo, C. Araújo, W. Cartagena, N. Lodeiro, S. Mohammed, M. Ojeda, L. Petrasso, D. Thorhallsson, F. Torres Forwards: G. Gonzalez, Jack Lynn, Muriel

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 11/02/24 Orlando City SC 3-1 New England Revolution MLS Preseason 08/10/23 Orlando City SC 3-2 New England Revolution MLS 18/06/23 New England Revolution 3-1 Orlando City SC MLS 19/02/23 Orlando City SC 1-2 New England Revolution MLS Preseason 07/08/22 Orlando City SC 0-3 New England Revolution MLS

Useful links