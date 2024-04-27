New England Revolution vs Inter Miami: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between New England Revolution and Inter Miami CF, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter Miami will look to remain atop the MLS Eastern Conference standings when they travel to face the New England Revolution at Gillette Stadium on Saturday.

After a few bumps on the road when Lionel Messi was out injured, the Herons have now got their season back on track and lead the Supporters' Shield standings following a 3-1 come-from-behind victory over Nashville SC. Gerardo 'Tata' Martino's side have picked up 18 points from 10 games played to lead the East.

Meanwhile, another narrow 1-0 defeat, this time to Toronto has the New England Revolution in the basement of the Eastern Conference with just four points to their name.

New England Revolution vs Inter Miami CF kick-off time

Date: Saturday, April 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue: Gillette Stadium

The MLS game between New England Revolution and Inter Miami will be played at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT on Saturday, April 27, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch New England Revolution vs Inter Miami CF online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch and stream worldwide on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

New England Revolution team news

The Revs will be without the services of Jonathan Mensah this weekend, along with DeJuan Jones and Tommy McNamara, who are all dealing with hamstring issues, while Brandon Bye and Dylan Borrero are recovering from ACL injuries. Noel Buck is also questionable after picking up a knock.

New England Revolution possible XI: Ravas; Lima, Romney, Kessler, Spaulding; Harkes, Polster; N. Gil, C. Gil, Bajraktarevic; Vrioni

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ravas, Jackson, Edwards Jr. Defenders: Kessler, Romney, Farrell, Mensah, Suarez, Jones, Spaulding, Miller, Lima Midfielders: Polster, Kaye, Buck, Harkes, Bolma, Boateng, Gil, Panayotou Forwards: Chancalay, Gil, McNamara, Bajraktarevic, Fry, Vrioni, Wood

Inter Miami CF team news

Inter Miami's treatment table remains flocked with the likes of Jordi Alba, Serhiy Kryvtsov, Robert Taylor and Leonardo Campana all down with various hamstring issues, while Ian Fray continues to recover from a torn ACL.

Facundo Farias tore his ACL earlier in the campaign and will not be back in 2024, Federico Redondo also is on the long-term injury absentee list after injuring his LCL, Diego Gomez has an ankle issue and Robbie Robinson is out with a knee injury.

The Herons' attack has started to show its teeth again, led by Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez. They have netted three times in each of the last two games and the Herons' dynamic duo has been front and centre of all the action.

Inter Miami possible XI: Callender; Weigandt, Aviles, Freire, Negri; Bright, Busquets, Ruiz; Messi, Suarez, Afonso

Position Players Goalkeepers: Callender, dos Santos, Jensen Defenders: Alba, Yedlin, Avilés, Allen, Negri, Neville, Sailor, Hall, Bright, Boatwright Midfielders: Busquets, Taylor, Gómez, Ruiz, Mota, Gressel, Morales, Sunderland, Messi Forwards: Suárez, Campana, Borgelin, Valencia

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 11/06/23 New England Revolution 3-1 Inter Miami CF MLS 14/05/23 Inter Miami CF 2-1 New England Revolution MLS 01/05/22 New England Revolution 2-0 Inter Miami CF MLS 10/04/22 Inter Miami CF 3-2 New England Revolution MLS 08/11/21 New England Revolution 0-1 Inter Miami CF MLS 22/07/21 Inter Miami CF 0-5 New England Revolution MLS

