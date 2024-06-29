New England Revolution vs Columbus Crew: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between New England Revolution and Columbus Crew, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The New England Revolution will take on the Columbus Crew at Gillette Stadium on Sunday in an Eastern Conference contest.

Although the Revolution sit in the bottom half of the table, they are just two points from ninth-placed Atlanta United, who hold the conference's final MLS Cup playoff spot.

Furthermore, they are only seven points from seventh-placed Nashville SC, who occupy the division's final automatic MLS Cup spot and have played two games more than New England.

The visitors, meanwhile, are fifth with 30 points, but have played just 17 games and have at least two games in hand on every other team in the conference.

New England Revolution vs Columbus Crew kick-off time

Date: Sunday, June 29, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue: Gillette Stadium

New England Revolution and the Columbus Crew face off at Gillette Stadium on Saturday, June 29, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT in the US.

How to watch New England Revolution vs Columbus Crew online - TV channels & live streams

The MLS encounter between New England Revolution and Columbus Crew will be available to watch on Apple TV in the US.

Team news & squads

New England Revolution team news

The hosts will be without the services of a number of injury absentees, including defenders Peyton Miller (thigh) and Ryan Spaulding (hamstring). Midfielder Dylan Borrero is expected back in late July after sustaining a hip injury, while Mark-Anthony Kaye and Tomas Chancalay should be back in the middle of next month.

Nacho Gil (knee) and Thomas McNamara (hamstring) will also be absent from midfield but more positively they should be back in action in early July. Forward Bobby Wood (calf) is unlikely to return until the middle of July. Goalkeeper Henrich Ravas is away at Euro 2024 with Slovakia.

New England Revolution possible XI: Ivacic; Lima, Arreaga, Romney, Jones; Harkes, Polster; Bajraktarevic, Gil, Boateng; Vrioni

Position Players Goalkeepers: Edwards Jr., Jackson, Ravas Defenders: Farrell, Jones, Kessler, Lima, Mensah, Romney, Spaulding, Tiago Midfielders: Boateng, Buck, C. Gil, Nacho Gil, Harkers, Kaye, McNamara, Panayotou, Polster Forwards: Bajraktarevic, Bolma, Fry, Vrioni

Columbus Crew team news

Crew will be missing Jacen Russell-Rowe, who is away at Copa America with the Canada squad.

The only injury concern is Evan Bush, who picked up an arm injury and will be back for Columbus Crew in late July.

Columbus Crew possible XI: Schulte; Moreira, Camacho, Cheberko; Farsi, Nagbe, Morris, Arfsten; Rossi, Ramirez, Hernandez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schulte, Hagen Defenders: Cheberko, Camacho, Amundsen, Sands, Farsi, Moreira Midfielders: Morris, Nagbe, Jones, Zawadzki, Mrowka, Matan, Hinestroza, Yeboah Forwards: Rossi, Russell-Rowe, Arfsten, Cucho, Habroune, Ramirez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 05/10/23 New England Revolution 1-2 Columbus Crew MLS 16/04/23 Columbus Crew 1-1 New England Revolution MLS 24/07/22 Columbus Crew 0-0 New England Revolution MLS 08/05/22 New England Revolution 2-2 Columbus Crew MLS 19/09/21 New England Revolution 1-1 Columbus Crew MLS

