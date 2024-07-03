How to watch the Major League Soccer match between New England Revolution and Atlanta United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Looking to make an instant return to winning ways on Wednesday, New England Revolution (6-11-1, 19 points) will welcome Atlanta United (6-8-6, 24 points) to the Gillette Stadium.

While this past Saturday's 5-1 drumming at the hands of Columbus Crew was not what New England had hoped for, a quick turnaround to Wednesday night's faceoff against Atlanta United FC allows the Revs to put the loss behind them and provide an apt response against a key rival in the East standings.

Currently, the Revolution are 14th in the Eastern Conference, only five points behind the playoff line, despite playing two fewer matches than most of the teams around them. Atlanta United now holds the Eastern Conference's last postseason spot, making Wednesday night's clash even more important.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

New England Revolution vs Atlanta United kick-off time

Date: Wednesday, July 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:45 pm ET/ 4:45 pm PT Venue: Gillette Stadium

The MLS match between New England Revolution and Atlanta United will be played at the Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, United States.

It will kick off at 7:45 pm ET / 4:45 pm PT on Wednesday, July 3, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch New England Revolution vs Atlanta United online - TV channels & live streams

The MLS encounter between New England Revolution and Atlanta United will be available to watch on Apple TV in the US. For highlights viewers can go to MLS' Official YouTube Channel and Apple TV's Official Highlights Programme.

Team news & squads

New England Revolution team news

New England are set to miss Tomas Chancalay, Nacho Gil, and former New York City attacker Thomas McNamara, all of whom are still recovering from injuries. However, after returning from a long-term muscular injury, 28-year-old Brandon Bye could make his first MLS start of the season at Gillette Stadium.

Ex-LA Galaxy striker Emmanuel Boateng, who scored a consolation goal against Columbus last weekend and now has two goals in his past four MLS outings, will lead New England's attack. Former Rangers star Matt Polster will once again partner 19-year-old Noel Buck in the middle of the park.

New England Revolution possible XI: Ivacic; Bye, Arreaga, Romney, Jones; Buck, Polster; Bajraktarevic, Gil, Boateng; Vrioni

Position Players Goalkeepers: Edwards Jr., Jackson, Ravas Defenders: Farrell, Jones, Kessler, Lima, Mensah, Romney, Spaulding, Tiago Midfielders: Boateng, Buck, C. Gil, Nacho Gil, Harkers, Kaye, McNamara, Panayotou, Polster Forwards: Bajraktarevic, Bolma, Fry, Vrioni

Atlanta United team news

Defender Luis Abram, who is away with Peru at this summer's Copa America, will not feature on Wednesday. Likewise, still on the sidelines with a recent knock, Colombian striker Edwin Mosquera is not expected to feature at the Gillette Stadium in midweek.

Argentina international Thiago Almada, who returned from a one-match suspension with a goal against Toronto last weekend, will play an important role here, having scored goals in back-to-back games. Former Blackburn defender Derrick Williams will start at the back with academy graduate Noah Cobb.

Atlanta United possible XI: Guzan; Morales, Williams, Cobb; Lennon, Fortune, Almada, Wiley; Thiare, Rios, Silva

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cohen, Westberg, Guzan Defenders: Hernandez, Williams, Lennon, Morales, Cobb, Wiley, Edwards Midfielders: Slisz, Muyumba, Almada, McCarty, Torres, Brennan, Firmino, Fortune Forwards: Lobzhanidze, Silva, Rios, Thiare

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 10/03/24 Atlanta Utd 4-1 New England Revolution MLS 13/07/23 New England Revolution 2-1 Atlanta Utd MLS 01/06/23 Atlanta Utd 3-3 New England Revolution MLS 01/10/22 New England Revolution 2-1 Atlanta Utd MLS 15/05/22 Atlanta Utd 2-2 New England Revolution MLS

