How to watch Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Brooklyn Nets will host the New York Knicks to start a thrilling NBA battle on January 21, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT.

The Nets have had a tough time scoring. They only score 106.6 points a game, which is 29th among teams in the league, and they only make 44.5% of their field goals, which is 26th.

The Knicks' attack, on the other hand, is much stronger. They score 117.0 points per game, which is seventh best, and make 49.4% of their total goals, which is third best.

The Knicks get 43.3 rebounds per game, which puts them ahead in second-chance chances. The Nets, on the other hand, only get 40.2 rebounds per game, which ranks them 29th.

Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks: Date and tip-off time

The Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks will face each other in an exciting NBA clash on January 21, 2025, at 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT, at Barclays Center, in Brooklyn, New York.

Date January 21, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/4:30 pm PT Venue Barclays Center Location Brooklyn, New York

How to watch Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks live on:

TV channel: TNT

TNT Streaming service: DirecTV Stream

How to listen to Brooklyn Nets vs New York Knicks play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Brooklyn Nets team news

Cameron Johnson scores 19.6 points per game on average by making 49.9% of his field goals and an amazing 89.7% of his free throws.

Nic Claxton grabs 7.4 rebounds per game, including 1.9 offensive ones and 5.5 defensive ones.

D'Angelo Russell assists 8.0 times a game in 23.2 minutes and has 2.0 turnovers.

Brooklyn Nets injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Cam Thomas Left hamstring strain Out SF, Maxwell Lewis Left tibia fracture Out

New York Knicks team news

Jalen Brunson scores an impressive 26.0 points each game while hitting 48.4% from his shots and 82.8% from his free throw line.

Karl-Anthony Towns gets 13.9 rebounds per game, with 3.0 offensive boards and 10.9 defensive boards.

OG Anunoby only blocks 0.88 shots per game.

New York Knicks injuries

Player Injury Injury Status C, Mitchell Robinson Ankle injury Out

Brooklyn Nets and New York Knicks head-to-head record

The New York Knicks have won each of the five of their most recent meetings with the Brooklyn Nets, so the recent head-to-head series is very much in their favor. With their close 124-122 win on the 16th of November 2024, the Knicks showed they could close out games, and with their 105-93 success on the 23rd of March 2024, they showed they were much better on defense. The Knicks have taken advantage of the Nets' offensive problems and lack of rebounds by using key players such as Jalen Brunson along with Karl-Anthony Towns to perform consistently well. To compete with the Knicks, the Nets will need good performances from scorers including Cameron Johnson and help from Nic Claxton to dominate the boards. But the Knicks have been executing great lately and have statistical advantages, so they should be able to keep winning against the Nets if Brooklyn has a really great game.

Date Results Nov 18, 2024 Knicks 114-104 Nets Nov 16, 2024 Knicks 124-122 Nets Apr 13, 2024 Knicks 111-107 Nets Mar 23, 2024 Knicks 105-93 Nets Jan 24, 2024 Knicks 108-103 Nets

