Netherlands vs Canada: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the international friendly match between Netherlands and Canada, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Netherlands resume their preparations for the Euro 2024 finals as Ronald Koeman's men face Copa America-bound Canada in an international friendly at De Kuip on Thursday.

Next month, Oranje will be up against Poland, Austria and France in Group C of the European Championship, while Les Rogues gear up to take on the might of Argentina, Chile and Peru in Group A at the Copas.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Netherlands vs Canada kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 6, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm EST Venue: De Kuip

The international friendly match between Netherlands and Canada will be played at Stadion Feijenoord - nicknamed De Kuip - in Rotterdam, Netherlands.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm EST on Thursday, June 6, in the United States (US).

How to watch Netherlands vs Canada online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the international friendly match between Netherlands and Canada is available to watch and stream online live through ViX+ and Fox Soccer Plus.

Team news & squads

Netherlands team news

With Koeman finalising his squad for the Euros, the Dutchman is likely to be three at the back where Nathan Ake, Daley Blind and Jeremie Frimpong will fight for their place.

Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong is dealing with an ankle injury, while Teun Koopmeiners and Cody Gakpo could see themselves back in the XI.

Netherlands possible XI: Verbruggen; Ake, De Ligt, Van Dijk; Dumfries, Veerman, Reijnders, Blind; Koopmeiners; Gakpo, Depay.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Flekken, Verbruggen, Bijlow Defenders: Van de Ven, De Ligt, Van Dijk, Ake, De Vrij, Frimpong, Geertruida, Blind, Dumfries Midfielders: Wijnaldum, Reijnders, Veerman, Simons, Koopmeiners, Gravenberch, Schouten Forwards: Bergwijn, Weghorst, Depay, Gakpo, Malen, Brobbey

Canada team news

CF Montreal defender Joel Waterman is left out of the squad, as Canada boss Jesse Marsch will be inclined to look towards options such as Derek Cornelius and Luc De Fougerolles.

Richie Laryea is in line for a return at the back, with Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies at left-back, while Ike Ugbo can partner Cyle Larin upfront.

Canada possible XI: Crepeau; Buchanan, Laryea, Miller, Johnston, Davies; Eustaquio, Kone; David; Larin, Ugbo.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Crepeau, St Clair, McGill Defenders: Laryea, Davies, Miller, Johnson, Cornelius, Bombito, Zator, De Fougerolles, Hiebert Midfielders: Osorio, Piette, Eustaquio, Kone, Choiniere Forwards: Larin, Hoilett, David, Buchanan, Millar, Brym, Ugbo, Shaffelburg, Bair, Oluwaseyi

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Netherlands and Canada across all competitions.

Date Match Competition June 12, 1994 Canada 0-3 Netherlands International Friendly

