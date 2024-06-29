Nashville SC vs Inter Miami: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Nashville SC and Inter Miami CF, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Inter Miami CF (12W-3L-5D, 41 points) will continue their 2024 MLS regular season action when they make the trip to take on Nashville SC (6W-5L-8D, 26 points) at GEODIS Park this Saturday.

A managerial change in Music City has had a significant early impact on Nashville, who have won back-to-back MLS games for the first time this year as they edged out New York City FC 1-0 last week.

Under interim coach Rumba Munthali, the Boys in Gold have picked up 12 points from their previous seven league fixtures, putting them five points above the Eastern Conference playoff line in seventh.

Eastern Conference leaders Inter Miami, meanwhile, have a two-point advantage over second-placed Cincinnati ahead of this weekend, although they played a game extra.

They are also in fine form and have won nine of their last 12 league matches, losing only once. The Herons claimed a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Crew in their most recent encounter.

Nashville SC vs Inter Miami CF kick-off time

Date: Sunday, June 29, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT Venue: Geodis Park

The match will be played at the Geodis Park on Sunday, June 29, 2024, with kick-off at 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Nashville SC vs Inter Miami CF online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Nashville SC team news

The Boys in Gold will be missing Anibal Godoy because of a lower-body issue, Julian Gaines sits out with a sore ankle, Randall Leal has a hip problem and Lukas MacNaughton remains sidelined because of an ankle issue.

Shaq Moore is away with the USA at the Copa America, while Jacob Shaffelburg is representing Canada at that tournament.

Nashville SC possible XI: Willis; Bauer, Zimmerman, Maher, Lovitz; Davis, Yearwood; Boyd, Mukhtar, Surridge; Bunbury

Position Players Goalkeepers: Panicco, Martino Defenders: Skinner, Gaines, Bauer, Davis, Moore, Johnston Midfielders: Lovitz, Sipic, Yearwood, Ajago, Boyd, DeZart II, Sejdić, Anunga, Gaines, Jones, Muyl Forwards: Bunbury, Surridge, Mukhtar

Inter Miami CF team news

Miami will be short-handed once again for their encounter against Nashville. Attackers Lionel Messi (Argentina) and Luis Suárez (Uruguay) and midfielder Matías Rojas (Paraguay) will miss the game as they currently are away on international duty with their respective national teams at the Copa America.

On the injury front, Marcelo Weigandt (hamstring), Federico Redondo (adductor), Diego Gomez (ankle sprain), Nicolas Freire, Facundo Farias (both ACL) and Robbie Robinson are all sidelined.

They will have the services of Tomas Aviles and David Ruiz available after they each served a suspension in their previous outing.

Inter Miami possible XI: Callender; Fray, Kryvtsov, Aviles, Alba; Cremaschi, Busquets, Ruiz; Gressel, Campana, Taylor

Position Players Goalkeepers: Callender, dos Santos, Jensen Defenders: Yedlin, Allen, Negri, Neville, Sailor, Hall, Bright, Boatwright Midfielders: Busquets, Taylor, Ruiz, Mota, Gressel, Morales, Sunderland, Messi Forwards: Suárez, Campana, Borgelin, Valencia

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 21/04/24 Inter Miami CF 3-1 Nashville SC MLS 14/03/24 Inter Miami CF 3-1 Nashville SC CONCACAF Champions Cup 08/03/24 Nashville SC 2-2 Inter Miami CF CONCACAF Champions Cup 31/08/23 Inter Miami CF 0-0 Nashville SC MLS 20/08/23 Nashville SC 1 (9)-1 (10) Inter Miami CF Leagues Cup

