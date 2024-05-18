Nashville SC vs Atlanta United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Nashville SC and Atlanta United face off in the MLS on Saturday, with both teams looking to climb their way up in the Eastern Conference standings.
The hosts beat Toronto FC on Wednesday, moving up to 10th in the Eastern Conference. Yet on Thursday, the team confirmed they had decided to part company with head coach Gary Smith, who had been in charge for seven seasons.
The visitors, meanwhile, currently sit in 12th place, leaving them at risk of being cut adrift of the top seven if their three-game losing streak continues.
Nashville SC vs Atlanta United kick-off time
|Date:
|Saturday, May 18, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|1:45 pm ET/ 10:45 pm PT
|Venue:
|Geodis Park
Nashville SC welcomes Atlanta United at the Geodis Park on Saturday, May 18, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 1:45 p.m. ET/ 10:45 p.m. PT in the US.
How to watch Nashville SC vs Atlanta United online - TV channels & live streams
The match between Inter Miami and Nashville will be available to watch on Apple TV in the US, with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
For match highlights, viewers can tune into MLS' Official YouTube Channel and Apple TV's Highlights Programme.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Nashville SC team news
Ex-player and now player development coach Rumba Munthali has stepped in as interim head coach following Gary Smith's departure. He has been joined in leaving the club by assistant coach Steve Guppy.
Shaq Moore, Tyler Boyd and Teal Bunbury could all be rewarded with starting roles here after impressing in their cameos last time out, with Alex Muyl and suspended Dru Yearwood among those who could make way.
Nashville SC possible XI: Willis; Bauer, Zimmermann, Maher; Moore, Boyd, Godoy, Davis, Shaffelburg; Mukhtar, Surridge
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Panicco, Martino
|Defenders:
|Skinner, Gaines, Bauer, Davis, Moore, Johnston
|Midfielders:
|Lovitz, Sipic, Yearwood, Ajago, Boyd, DeZart II, Sejdić, Anunga, Gaines, Jones, Muyl
|Forwards:
|Bunbury, Surridge, Mukhtar
Atlanta United team news
Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada picked up a calf injury last time out, so Xande Silva is set to start in the final third.
Bartosz Slisz and Giorgos Giakoumakis are suspended here, with Tristan Muyumba and Jamal Thiare in line to come into the starting lineup.
Atlanta United possible XI: Guzan; Lennon, Cobb, Abram, Wiley; Muyumba, McCarty, Fortune; Lobjanidze, Thiare, Silva
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Guzan, Cohen, Westberg
|Defenders:
|Abram, Wiley, Hernández, Lennon, Cobb
|Midfielders:
|Almada, Etienne, Slisz, Lobjanidze, Silva, Mosquera, Muyumba, McCarty, Firmino, Morales, Fortune, Torres
|Forwards:
|Giakoumakis, Rios
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|27/08/23
|Atlanta United 4-0 Nashville SC
|MLS
|29/04/23
|Nashville SC 3-1 Atlanta United
|MLS
|22/05/22
|Nashville SC 2-2 Atlanta United
|MLS
|12/05/22
|Atlanta United 2-2 Nashville SC
|MLS
|29/08/21
|Nashville SC 2-0 Atlanta United
|MLS