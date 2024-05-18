Nashville SC vs Atlanta United: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Nashville SC and Atlanta United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Nashville SC and Atlanta United face off in the MLS on Saturday, with both teams looking to climb their way up in the Eastern Conference standings.

The hosts beat Toronto FC on Wednesday, moving up to 10th in the Eastern Conference. Yet on Thursday, the team confirmed they had decided to part company with head coach Gary Smith, who had been in charge for seven seasons.

The visitors, meanwhile, currently sit in 12th place, leaving them at risk of being cut adrift of the top seven if their three-game losing streak continues.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Nashville SC vs Atlanta United kick-off time

Date: Saturday, May 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 1:45 pm ET/ 10:45 pm PT Venue: Geodis Park

Nashville SC welcomes Atlanta United at the Geodis Park on Saturday, May 18, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 1:45 p.m. ET/ 10:45 p.m. PT in the US.

How to watch Nashville SC vs Atlanta United online - TV channels & live streams

The match between Inter Miami and Nashville will be available to watch on Apple TV in the US, with live updates on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

For match highlights, viewers can tune into MLS' Official YouTube Channel and Apple TV's Highlights Programme.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Nashville SC team news

Ex-player and now player development coach Rumba Munthali has stepped in as interim head coach following Gary Smith's departure. He has been joined in leaving the club by assistant coach Steve Guppy.

Shaq Moore, Tyler Boyd and Teal Bunbury could all be rewarded with starting roles here after impressing in their cameos last time out, with Alex Muyl and suspended Dru Yearwood among those who could make way.

Nashville SC possible XI: Willis; Bauer, Zimmermann, Maher; Moore, Boyd, Godoy, Davis, Shaffelburg; Mukhtar, Surridge

Position Players Goalkeepers: Panicco, Martino Defenders: Skinner, Gaines, Bauer, Davis, Moore, Johnston Midfielders: Lovitz, Sipic, Yearwood, Ajago, Boyd, DeZart II, Sejdić, Anunga, Gaines, Jones, Muyl Forwards: Bunbury, Surridge, Mukhtar

Atlanta United team news

Atlanta United midfielder Thiago Almada picked up a calf injury last time out, so Xande Silva is set to start in the final third.

Bartosz Slisz and Giorgos Giakoumakis are suspended here, with Tristan Muyumba and Jamal Thiare in line to come into the starting lineup.

Atlanta United possible XI: Guzan; Lennon, Cobb, Abram, Wiley; Muyumba, McCarty, Fortune; Lobjanidze, Thiare, Silva

Position Players Goalkeepers: Guzan, Cohen, Westberg Defenders: Abram, Wiley, Hernández, Lennon, Cobb Midfielders: Almada, Etienne, Slisz, Lobjanidze, Silva, Mosquera, Muyumba, McCarty, Firmino, Morales, Fortune, Torres Forwards: Giakoumakis, Rios

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 27/08/23 Atlanta United 4-0 Nashville SC MLS 29/04/23 Nashville SC 3-1 Atlanta United MLS 22/05/22 Nashville SC 2-2 Atlanta United MLS 12/05/22 Atlanta United 2-2 Nashville SC MLS 29/08/21 Nashville SC 2-0 Atlanta United MLS

Useful links