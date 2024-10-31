How to watch today's Nashville Predators vs Edmonton Oilers NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Edmonton Oilers, including how to watch and team news.

The Edmonton Oilers (4-5-1) will take on the Nashville Predators (3-5-1) as both teams aim to bounce back from challenging season starts.

The visitors, currently sit second from the bottom in the Pacific Division. Edmonton's offense has struggled to find its rhythm, averaging just 2.20 goals per game. Meanwhile, the hosts sit second-to-last in the Central Division. Nashville has faced similar issues, managing only 2.56 goals per game and scoring just twice in their most recent outing.

In their previous matchup, the Oilers were defeated by Columbus with a final score of 6-1. Edmonton conceded the first six goals of the game, but managed to find the net in the last minute, narrowly avoiding a shutout.

The Predators, on the other hand, fell to Tampa Bay in overtime, ending 3-2. Nashville was down 2-0 after the first period but fought back to tie it up before ultimately falling in extra time. The Predators outshot Tampa Bay 37-27, claimed 50% of the face-offs, and converted one of their four power play opportunities during the game.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Nashville Predators vs the Edmonton Oilers NHL game, plus plenty more.

Nashville Predators vs Edmonton Oilers: Date and puck-drop time

Date Thursday, October 31, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 8:00 pm ET/ 5:00 pm PT Venue Bridgestone Arena Location Nashville, Tennessee

How to watch Nashville Predators vs Edmonton Oilers on TV & stream live online

How to listen to live commentary of Nashville Predators vs Edmonton Oilers

Nashville Predators vs Edmonton Oilers team news

Nashville Predators team news & key players

Filip Forsberg and Ryan O'Reilly have been key contributors, combining for seven goals and nine assists, but overall scoring depth has been lacking. Only four additional players have three or more goals, allowing opposing defenses to limit Nashville's offense more easily. Defensively, Roman Josi and Brady Skjei have led the top pairings, but beyond them, the defensive unit has faltered, frequently allowing opponents to find open lanes to the net.

Edmonton Oilers team news & key players

On the Oilers side, Leon Draisaitl, Jeff Skinner, and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins have combined for nine goals and nine assists to lead Edmonton’s top two lines. However, the rest of the Oilers' offense has been less effective, with only three other players reaching three or more goals, making it easier for opponents to contain their top-heavy attack. On defense, Mattias Ekholm and Evan Bouchard have anchored the top pairing, but the rest of the defensive unit has struggled, often leaving opponents with clear shooting opportunities.

Nashville Predators vs Edmonton Oilers head-to-head record

Date Game Competition 10/18/24 Nashville Predators 2-4 Edmonton Oilers NHL 01/28/24 Edmonton Oilers 4-1 Nashville Predators NHL 11/05/23 Edmonton Oilers 2-5 Nashville Predators NHL 10/18/23 Nashville Predators 1-6 Edmonton Oilers NHL 12/20/22 Nashville Predators 4-3 Edmonton Oilers NHL

