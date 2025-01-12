How to watch today's Napoli vs Verona Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Serie A match between Napoli and Verona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Napoli will aim to maintain their spot atop the Serie A standings table for another week when they face Verona at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday.

On a four-game winning run in the league following a 3-0 win at Fiorentina last time out, Antonio Conte's men will be vary of Verona's recent resurgence as the visitors will also dream of doing the double against Gli Azzurri this term.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Napoli vs Verona online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Napoli and Verona will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Napoli vs Verona kick-off time

Serie A - Serie A Diego Armando Maradona

The Serie A match between Napoli and Verona will be played at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, Italy.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Sunday, January 12, in the US.

Team news & squads

Napoli team news

Conte may take a cautious approach with wingers Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Matteo Politano by possibly naming an unchanged lineup for Verona's visit.

So Romelu Lukaku is set to be supported by David Neres and Leonardo Spinazzola from the wide areas once again, with Mathias Olivera in line for a start at left-back after recovering from a calf injury.

Juan Jesus will continue to deputise for Alessandro Buongiorno at the back.

Verona team news

The Mastiffs' boss Paolo Zanetti will be without Martin Frese, Juan Cruz and Abdou Harroui due to injury, while Suat Serdar and Jackson Tchatchoua will be suspended for the tie.

Amin Sarr and Casper Tengstedt should continue to be partnered in attack.

Form

Head-to-Head Record

Standings

Useful links