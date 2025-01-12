+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Napoli vs Verona Serie A game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Serie ASSC NapoliVeronaSSC Napoli vs Verona

How to watch the Serie A match between Napoli and Verona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Napoli will aim to maintain their spot atop the Serie A standings table for another week when they face Verona at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on Sunday.

On a four-game winning run in the league following a 3-0 win at Fiorentina last time out, Antonio Conte's men will be vary of Verona's recent resurgence as the visitors will also dream of doing the double against Gli Azzurri this term.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

In the United States (US), the Serie A match between Napoli and Verona will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial), CBS Sports Golazo Network and Amazon Prime Video.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Napoli vs Verona kick-off time

crest
Serie A - Serie A
Diego Armando Maradona

The Serie A match between Napoli and Verona will be played at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona in Naples, Italy.

It will kick off at 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET on Sunday, January 12, in the US.

Team news & squads

SSC Napoli vs Verona Probable lineups

SSC NapoliHome team crest

4-3-3

Formation

3-4-1-2

Home team crestVER
1
A. Meret
13
A. Rrahmani
22
G. Di Lorenzo
37
L. Spinazzola
5
J. Jesus
99
A. Zambo Anguissa
8
S. McTominay
68
S. Lobotka
11
R. Lukaku
21
M. Politano
7
David Neres
1
L. Montipo
87
D. Ghilardi
42
D. Coppola
12
D. Bradaric
27
P. Dawidowicz
8
D. Lazovic
31
T. Suslov
6
R. Belahyane
33
O. Duda
11
C. Tengstedt
9
A. Sarr

3-4-1-2

VERAway team crest

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Antonio Conte

Probable lineup

Substitutes

Manager

  • Paolo Zanetti

Injuries and Suspended players

Injuries and Suspensions

Injuries and Suspensions

Napoli team news

Conte may take a cautious approach with wingers Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Matteo Politano by possibly naming an unchanged lineup for Verona's visit.

So Romelu Lukaku is set to be supported by David Neres and Leonardo Spinazzola from the wide areas once again, with Mathias Olivera in line for a start at left-back after recovering from a calf injury.

Juan Jesus will continue to deputise for Alessandro Buongiorno at the back.

Verona team news

The Mastiffs' boss Paolo Zanetti will be without Martin Frese, Juan Cruz and Abdou Harroui due to injury, while Suat Serdar and Jackson Tchatchoua will be suspended for the tie.

Amin Sarr and Casper Tengstedt should continue to be partnered in attack.

Form

NAP
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
2/5

VER
-Form

Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Head-to-Head Record

NAP

Last 5 matches

VER

3

Wins

1

Draw

1

Win

10

Goals scored

7
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

