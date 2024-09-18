How to watch today's Monterrey vs Juarez Liga MX game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Liga MX match between Monterrey and Juarez, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Martin Demichelis' Monterrey will look to keep the pressure on the top three in the Liga MX standings when Rayados take on Juarez at Estadio BBVA on Wednesday.

The hosts won their last game 2-0 against Santos Laguna at Estadio Nuevo Corona, while Juarez registered a 1-0 home win over Mazatlan in their previous game.



Monterrey vs Juarez kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 8 pm PT / 11 pm ET Venue: Estadio BBVA

The Liga MX match between Monterrey and Juarez will be played at Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, Mexico.

It will kick off at 8 pm PT / 11 pm ET on Wednesday, September 18, in the US.

Team news & squads

Monterrey team news

Defender Gerardo Arteaga is a doubt due to illness, while midfield duo Erick Aguirre and Jordi Cortizo are doubts on account of a knock and a thigh injury, respectively.

The attacking lineup of Sergio Canales, Bandon Vazquez and German Berterame will continue to feature amid possibly an unchanged XI.

Monterrey possible XI: Andrada; Gutierrez, Medina, Moreno, Vegas; Corona, Rodriguez, Torres; Canales; Vazquez, Berterame.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Andrada, Cardenas, Ramos Defenders: Arteaga, Guzman, Gutierrez, Aguirre, Moreno, Grijalva, Vegas, Leone, Medina, Bustos Midfielders: Ambriz, Torres, Canales, Rojas, Corona, Cortizo, Rodriguez, Ramirez Forwards: Berterame, Vazquez, De la Rossa, Ocampos

Juarez team news

Apart from missing Bryan Romer, Manuel Castro and Sebastian Jurado Roca through injuries, Juarez boss Mauricio Barbieri will also remain without the suspended Jose Luis Garcia for Wednesday's tie.

Carlos Salcedo is likely to deputize for the suspended Garcia, while Oscar Estupinan should continue to lead the attack with Diego Valoyes and Aviles Hurtado supporting from the flanks.

Juarez possible XI: Diaz; Abella, Salcedo, Ortega, Orquin; Castilho, Campillo; Valoyes, Villalpando, Hurtado; Estupinan.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Delgado, Diaz Defenders: Mosquera, Abella, Ortega, Campillo, Franco, Orquin, Salcedo Midfielders: D. Garcia, Salas, Valoyes, Perez Bouquet, Villalpando, Castilho, Rodriguez, Edson, Hurtado, Torres, Mendez, Saucedo, Gonzalez, Venegas, A. Garcia Forwards: Estupinan, Lopez, Zaldivar

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Monterrey and Juarez across all competitions.

Date Match Competition February 23, 2024 Juarez 0-3 Monterrey Liga MX October 7, 2023 Monterrey 3-1 Juarez Liga MX March 4, 2023 Monterrey 3-0 Juarez Liga MX September 9, 2022 Juarez 0-1 Monterrey Liga MX March 15, 2022 Monterrey 3-0 Juarez Liga MX

