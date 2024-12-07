How to watch Michigan vs Iowa NCAAM game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Michigan vs Iowa NCAAM game, Livestream, TV channel, plus plenty more

The Michigan Wolverines will clash with the Iowa Hawkeyes to open a highly anticipated NCAAM battle on December 07, 2024, at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT. Michigan beat the Wisconsin Badgers 67–64 due to a great effort from Vladislav Vladislav Goldin, who scored 24 points.

The Wolverines are still 4-0 at home and are 9th across the Big Ten for rebounds with an average of 33.4 boards per game. Danny Wolf gets 9.5 rebounds per game, which is the most in Michigan.

As of now, Iowa has a 7-1 record on the road and a 1-1 record in neutral-site games. This is their first real road game this season. Also, the Hawkeyes have been tough; they have won the only game that was close by three points or less.

These two teams will clash with each other for the first time this season in a conference battle.

Michigan Wolverines vs Iowa Hawkeyes: Date and tip-off time

The Michigan Wolverines and the Iowa Hawkeyes will meet in an epic NCAAM action on December 07, 2024, at 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT, at Crisler Center, in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Date December 07, 2024 Tip-off Time 2:00 pm ET/11:00 am PT Venue Crisler Center Location Ann Arbor, Michigan

How to watch Michigan Wolverines vs Iowa Hawkeyes on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Michigan Wolverines and the Iowa Hawkeyes live on:

TV channel: FS1

FS1 Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Michigan Wolverines vs Iowa Hawkeyes play-by-play commentary on radio

Michigan Wolverines team news

Danny Wolf leads Michigan with 12.0 points, 54.4% coming from the field, 66.7% coming from the line for free throws, 3.9 assists, and 1.4 turnovers in 28.4 minutes.

Vladislav Goldin aids Michigan's defense with 2.0 blocks per game. They help Michigan dominate both sides of the court.

Iowa Hawkeyes team news

Owen Freeman averages 17.3 points each game on 65.0% field goal shooting and 56.0% free throw shooting.

Brock Harding helps Iowa's offense with 6.3 assists and 24.9 minutes each game, but he also has 2.3 turnovers.

Michigan Wolverines and Iowa Hawkeyes head-to-head record

Based on the last five times Iowa and Michigan faced each other, this game is going to be close and have a lot of points. Iowa has won three of its last five games, including a big 88-78 win over Michigan in January of 2024 and a 93-84 win over Michigan in January of 2023. But Michigan has been tough. They have won two of their last five games, which includes a 90-80 win in December of 2023 as well as an 84-79 victory in February 2022. High-scoring games are becoming more common, which means that both teams' attacks will be very important. Michigan will be looking to use its three-point shooting to its advantage, while Iowa will depend on its wide range of scorers. Both teams have been able to score a lot of points during their recent games, so the outcome could depend on which one can keep up with the other and avoid mistakes.

Date Results Jan 28, 2024 Iowa 88-78 Michigan Dec 11, 2023 Michigan 90-80 Iowa Jan 13, 2023 Iowa 93-84 Michigan Mar 04, 2022 Iowa 82-71 Michigan Feb 18, 2022 Michigan 84-79 Iowa

