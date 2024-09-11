How to watch today's Mexico Women U20 vs USA Women U20 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

It is set to be a Concacaf rivalry between Mexico Women U20 and USA Women U20 in the U20 Women's World Cup round of 16 at El Campin on Wednesday.
Mexico scraped through to the knockouts despite a 1-0 loss to hosts Colombia in their final group game, while the three-time tournament winners thrashed Paraguay by seven goals to nil to secure their progress from Group C.
How to watch Mexico Women U20 vs USA Women U20 online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US), the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup Round of 16 match between Mexico and USA will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Telemundo and Fox Soccer Plus.
Globally, fans can catch the live action on FIFA+.
Mexico Women U20 vs USA Women U20 kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|September 11, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|6 pm PT / 9 pm ET
|Venue:
|El Campin
The FIFA U20 Women's World Cup Round of 16 match between Mexico and USA will be played at Estadio El Campin in Bogota, Colombia.
It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Wednesday, September 11, in the US.
Team news & squads
Mexico Women U20 team news
Mexico coach Ana Galindo may not make too many changes but could revert to three in the front. As such, Tatiana Flores is expected to join forces with Paula Garcia and Monserrat Saldivar in attack.
El Tri captain Fatima Servin will feature in the middle.
Mexico Women U20 possible XI: Cota; Fong, Mendoza, Colin, Espinoza; Valadez, Servin, Soto; Flores, Garcia, Saldivar.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Cota, Martinez, Medina
|Defenders:
|Fong, Mendoza, Colin, Espinoza, De Leon, Esquivias
|Midfielders:
|Lomeli, Servin, Soto, Vargas, Gonzalez, Valadez, Saldivar
|Forwards:
|M. Flores, Garcia, T. Flores, Frias, Gordon
USA Women U20 team news
The Yanks' head coach Tracey Kevins is likely to stick with the winning XI from the last two games in a 4-2-3-1 formation.
Teagan Wy will eye a third straight clean sheet, while Pietra Tordin looks to add to her three-goal tally after the latter's hat-trick in the Paraguay thrashing.
USA Women U20 possible XI: Wy; Thompson, Bugg, Gilchrist, King; Jackson, Hutton; Sentnor, McCormack, Adames; Tordin.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Wy, Gress, Birkel
|Defenders:
|Thompson, King, Bugg, Evans, Klenke, Gilchrist
|Midfielders:
|Hutton, Lemos, Suarez, Jackson, McCormack, Courtwright
|Forwards:
|Riley, Dudley, Sentnor, Adames, Dahlien, Tordin
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record between Mexico Women U20 and USA Women U20 across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|July 16, 2024
|USA 3-0 Mexico
|U20 National Team Friendlies Women
|July 13, 2024
|USA 1-1 Mexico
|U20 National Team Friendlies Women
|June 4, 2023
|Mexico 2-1 USA
|Concacaf Women's U20
|June 26, 2022
|USA 3-0 Mexico
|Sud Ladies Cup
|March 12, 2022
|USA 2-0 Mexico
|Concacaf Women's U20