How to watch today's Mexico Women U20 vs USA Women U20 game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the U20 Women's World Cup match between Mexico and USA, as well as kick-off time and team news.

It is set to be a Concacaf rivalry between Mexico Women U20 and USA Women U20 in the U20 Women's World Cup round of 16 at El Campin on Wednesday.

Mexico scraped through to the knockouts despite a 1-0 loss to hosts Colombia in their final group game, while the three-time tournament winners thrashed Paraguay by seven goals to nil to secure their progress from Group C.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Mexico Women U20 vs USA Women U20 online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the FIFA U20 Women's World Cup Round of 16 match between Mexico and USA will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Telemundo and Fox Soccer Plus.

Globally, fans can catch the live action on FIFA+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Mexico Women U20 vs USA Women U20 kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET Venue: El Campin

The FIFA U20 Women's World Cup Round of 16 match between Mexico and USA will be played at Estadio El Campin in Bogota, Colombia.

It will kick off at 6 pm PT / 9 pm ET on Wednesday, September 11, in the US.

Team news & squads

Mexico Women U20 team news

Mexico coach Ana Galindo may not make too many changes but could revert to three in the front. As such, Tatiana Flores is expected to join forces with Paula Garcia and Monserrat Saldivar in attack.

El Tri captain Fatima Servin will feature in the middle.

Mexico Women U20 possible XI: Cota; Fong, Mendoza, Colin, Espinoza; Valadez, Servin, Soto; Flores, Garcia, Saldivar.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Cota, Martinez, Medina Defenders: Fong, Mendoza, Colin, Espinoza, De Leon, Esquivias Midfielders: Lomeli, Servin, Soto, Vargas, Gonzalez, Valadez, Saldivar Forwards: M. Flores, Garcia, T. Flores, Frias, Gordon

USA Women U20 team news

The Yanks' head coach Tracey Kevins is likely to stick with the winning XI from the last two games in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Teagan Wy will eye a third straight clean sheet, while Pietra Tordin looks to add to her three-goal tally after the latter's hat-trick in the Paraguay thrashing.

USA Women U20 possible XI: Wy; Thompson, Bugg, Gilchrist, King; Jackson, Hutton; Sentnor, McCormack, Adames; Tordin.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Wy, Gress, Birkel Defenders: Thompson, King, Bugg, Evans, Klenke, Gilchrist Midfielders: Hutton, Lemos, Suarez, Jackson, McCormack, Courtwright Forwards: Riley, Dudley, Sentnor, Adames, Dahlien, Tordin

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record between Mexico Women U20 and USA Women U20 across all competitions.

Date Match Competition July 16, 2024 USA 3-0 Mexico U20 National Team Friendlies Women July 13, 2024 USA 1-1 Mexico U20 National Team Friendlies Women June 4, 2023 Mexico 2-1 USA Concacaf Women's U20 June 26, 2022 USA 3-0 Mexico Sud Ladies Cup March 12, 2022 USA 2-0 Mexico Concacaf Women's U20

