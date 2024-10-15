+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Anselm Noronha

How to watch today's Mexico vs USMNT friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the international friendly between Mexico and USMNT, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The United States men's national team (USMNT) will take on Mexico in an international friendly at Estadio Akron on Tuesday.

Mauricio Pochettino's men defeated Panama 2-0, while Mexico were involved in a goalless draw with Canada in each other the side's previous international friendly games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Mexico vs USMNT online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the International friendly between Mexico and USMNT will be available to watch and stream online live through DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Sling Orange, Univision, TUDN, ViX (with Sling TV), Max and TNT.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Mexico vs USMNT kick-off time & stadium

Date:October 15, 2024
Kick-off time:7:30 pm PT / 10:30 pm ET
Venue:Estadio Akron

The International friendly between Mexico and USMNT will be played at Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Mexico.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm PT / 10:30 pm ET on Tuesday, October 15, in the US.

Team news & squads

Mexico team news

After the friendly against Canada, El Tri held Spanish side Valencia to a 202 draw wherein numerous changes were made.

With Santiago Gimenez suffering from a thigh strain, Raul Jimenez will eye a start at the tip of attack, while players such as Alexis Vega and Ozziel Herrera may be used off the bench.

Mexico possible XI: Malagon; Montes, Sanchez, Vasquez, Angulo; Romo, Lira; Alvarado, Pineda, Huerta; Jimenez.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Ochoa, Malagon, Rangel
Defenders:Sanchez, Montes, Vasquez, Angulo, Orozco, Gonzalez, Huesca
Midfielders:Guardado, Alvarez, Pineda, Romo, Rodriguez, Alvarado, Lainez, Cordova, Herrera, Lira, Ruiz, Vargas
Forwards:Jimenez, Vega, Huerta, Martinez, Berterame

USMNT team news

Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Zack Steffen, Ricardo Pepi and Marlon Fossey have been sent back to their club teams following the Panama win in new manager Pochettino’s debut.

With no replacements named, Antonee Robinson can start on the left side, while Haji Wright can slot in for Pulisic alongside Josh Sargent and Brenden Aaronson in the final third.

The likes of Joe Scally and Mark McKenzie are likely to be handed defensive responsibilities.

USMNT possible XI: Turner; Scally, McKenzie, Ream; Musah, Busio, Morris, A. Robinson; Aaronson, Sargent, Wright.

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Turner, Horvath, Schulte
Defenders:A. Robinson, M. Robinson, Ream, McKenzie, Scally, Lund, Trusty
Midfielders:Musah, Aaronson, Tillman, Busio, Morris, Tessmann
Forwards:Sargent, Wright, Vazquez, Zendejas

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Mexico and USMNT across all competitions.

DateMatchCompetition
March 24, 2024Mexico 0-2 USMNTCONCACAF Nations League
July 15, 2023USMNT 3-0 MexicoCONCACAF Nations League
April 19, 2023USMNT 1-1 MexicoInternational Friendly
March 24, 2022Mexico 0-0 USMNTWorld Cup Qualifiers
November 12, 2021USMTN 2-0 MexicoWorld Cup Qualifiers

Useful links

