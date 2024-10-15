How to watch today's Mexico vs USMNT friendly game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the international friendly between Mexico and USMNT, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The United States men's national team (USMNT) will take on Mexico in an international friendly at Estadio Akron on Tuesday.

Mauricio Pochettino's men defeated Panama 2-0, while Mexico were involved in a goalless draw with Canada in each other the side's previous international friendly games.

How to watch Mexico vs USMNT online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the International friendly between Mexico and USMNT will be available to watch and stream online live through DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Sling Orange, Univision, TUDN, ViX (with Sling TV), Max and TNT.

Mexico vs USMNT kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 15, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm PT / 10:30 pm ET Venue: Estadio Akron

The International friendly between Mexico and USMNT will be played at Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Mexico.

It will kick off at 7:30 pm PT / 10:30 pm ET on Tuesday, October 15, in the US.

Team news & squads

Mexico team news

After the friendly against Canada, El Tri held Spanish side Valencia to a 202 draw wherein numerous changes were made.

With Santiago Gimenez suffering from a thigh strain, Raul Jimenez will eye a start at the tip of attack, while players such as Alexis Vega and Ozziel Herrera may be used off the bench.

Mexico possible XI: Malagon; Montes, Sanchez, Vasquez, Angulo; Romo, Lira; Alvarado, Pineda, Huerta; Jimenez.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ochoa, Malagon, Rangel Defenders: Sanchez, Montes, Vasquez, Angulo, Orozco, Gonzalez, Huesca Midfielders: Guardado, Alvarez, Pineda, Romo, Rodriguez, Alvarado, Lainez, Cordova, Herrera, Lira, Ruiz, Vargas Forwards: Jimenez, Vega, Huerta, Martinez, Berterame

USMNT team news

Christian Pulisic, Weston McKennie, Zack Steffen, Ricardo Pepi and Marlon Fossey have been sent back to their club teams following the Panama win in new manager Pochettino’s debut.

With no replacements named, Antonee Robinson can start on the left side, while Haji Wright can slot in for Pulisic alongside Josh Sargent and Brenden Aaronson in the final third.

The likes of Joe Scally and Mark McKenzie are likely to be handed defensive responsibilities.

USMNT possible XI: Turner; Scally, McKenzie, Ream; Musah, Busio, Morris, A. Robinson; Aaronson, Sargent, Wright.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Turner, Horvath, Schulte Defenders: A. Robinson, M. Robinson, Ream, McKenzie, Scally, Lund, Trusty Midfielders: Musah, Aaronson, Tillman, Busio, Morris, Tessmann Forwards: Sargent, Wright, Vazquez, Zendejas

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Mexico and USMNT across all competitions.

Date Match Competition March 24, 2024 Mexico 0-2 USMNT CONCACAF Nations League July 15, 2023 USMNT 3-0 Mexico CONCACAF Nations League April 19, 2023 USMNT 1-1 Mexico International Friendly March 24, 2022 Mexico 0-0 USMNT World Cup Qualifiers November 12, 2021 USMTN 2-0 Mexico World Cup Qualifiers

