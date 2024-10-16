How to watch the Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Mavericks vs Bucks NBA game, livestream, TV channel and plenty more

The Dallas Mavericks are eager to capture their first win of the 2024-25 NBA pre-season as they host the Milwaukee Bucks at the American Airlines Center on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Bucks head south to Texas looking to secure back-to-back victories, following a determined win in their second-to-last pre-season outing.

Following back-to-back losses to the Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Lakers, the Milwaukee Bucks finally found momentum in their pre-season campaign, clinching a 111-107 win over the Chicago Bulls at Fiserv Forum on Tuesday.

On the other hand, the Dallas Mavericks are still seeking to halt their pre-season losing streak. They suffered a third consecutive defeat on Tuesday, falling 110-96 against the Los Angeles Clippers at Intuit Dome.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks NBA game, plus plenty more.

Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks: Date and tip-off time

The Dallas Mavericks will take on the Milwaukee Bucks in a highly anticipated NBA game on Thursday, October 17, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT, at American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Date Thursday, October 17, 2024 Tip-off Time 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue American Airlines Center Location Dallas, Texas

How to watch Dallas Mavericks vs Milwaukee Bucks on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Dallas Mavericks and the Milwaukee Bucks live on:

National TV : TNT

: TNT Streaming service: MAX

Dallas Mavericks team news

Making a return from injuries, PJ Washington (hip) and Brandon Williams (calf) were back on the court for the Mavericks against the Clippers and are expected to be available for Friday's matchup.

After sitting out the last game for rest, Kyrie Irving is anticipated to join the lineup, while Luka Doncic remains doubtful as he continues to deal with a calf strain. Additionally, forwards Max Kleber and Kessler Edwards missed the last game with ankle issues and are questionable for Friday’s clash.

Klay Thompson, appearing in just his second game as a Maverick, shouldered much of the offensive burden in the absence of Doncic and Irving. However, the shooting guard had a night to forget, going 0-for-9 from the field, including 0-for-6 from three-point range. He also logged four turnovers and finished with a plus/minus of -14, the second-lowest among starters in a tough 21-minute appearance.

Milwaukee Bucks team news

Delon Wright, at 32 years of age, has rejoined the Milwaukee Bucks lineup, marking his return from a right shoulder bruise with a 12-minute appearance against the Chicago Bulls.

Meanwhile, Khris Middleton—recovering from off-season arthroscopic surgeries on both ankles—could potentially feature in the Bucks' final pre-season game as a tune-up for next week's opener against the Philadelphia 76ers. In a pattern similar to their first two matchups, Doc Rivers' squad had another slow start, heading into halftime down by nine points to a Bulls team missing Zach LaVine. However, a dynamic second-half rally flipped the script in Milwaukee's favor.

Although Dalen Terry scored the first basket of the third quarter for the Bulls, the Bucks roared back with a 15-0 surge, fueled by Giannis Antetokounmpo’s five-point contribution. Antetokounmpo, who had been kept on a minutes restriction earlier, saw extended action and led all scorers with 24 points, outpacing Damian Lillard, who finished with 20 points and a game-high nine assists.

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 04/02/24 Dallas Mavericks 117-129 Milwaukee Bucks NBA 19/11/23 Milwaukee Bucks 132-125 Dallas Mavericks NBA 10/12/22 Dallas Mavericks 105-106 Milwaukee Bucks NBA 28/11/22 Milwaukee Bucks 124-115 Dallas Mavericks NBA 15/07/22 Milwaukee Bucks 100-89 Dallas Mavericks LVSL

