Manchester United Women vs Tottenham Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Women's FA Cup final

How to watch the FA Cup match between Manchester United Women and Tottenham Hotspur Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will square off in the Women's FA Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.

The Red Devils were beaten finalists a year ago when Chelsea striker Sam Kerr's strike was enough to win the trophy for the West Londoners, and they now aim to go one better this time around as they head back to Wembley for the final.

Marc Skinner's side came out on top of the Blues in the semis, and now go into the final as favourites to lift their first FA Cup trophy.

Spurs, meanwhile, will make their first-ever FA Cup final appearance, but they are now on the verge of the biggest achievement in the club's history.

Tottenham currently sit sixth in the Women's Super League table, seven points behind their Sunday opponent, but they do have a game in hand.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Manchester United Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women kick-off time

Date: Sunday, May 12, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:30 am EST Venue: Wembley Stadium

The Wembley Stadium will host the FA Cup final between Manchester United Women and Tottenham Hotspur Women on Sunday, May 12, 2024. The kick-off for the highly-anticipated fixture is slated for 9:30 am EST in the US.

How to watch Manchester United Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, Sunday's Women's FA Cup final will be broadcast live on ESPN+ You can also follow live updates from the game on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Manchester United Women team news

Manchester United have reported no fresh injury concerns ahead of this weekend's FA Cup final against Spurs, but head coach Marc Skinner will still have to make do without the services of Gabby George, Emma Watson and Jess Simpson.

Jayde Riviere, who returned from injury to make a substitute appearance against Liverpool, could form a back four with Hannah Blundell, Millie Turner, and Le Tissier.

Nikita Parris will be one of the Red Devils' key attacking weapons, having scored 16 goals in 28 games in all competitions this season.

Manchester United Women possible XI: Earps; Riviere, Le Tissier, Turner, Blundell; Zelem, Naalsund; Garcia, Toone, Galton; Parris

Position Players Goalkeepers: Earps, Tullis-Joyce Defenders: Le Tissier, Mannion, Blundell, Riviere, Evans, Turner, Rabjohn Midfielders: Toone, Guerrero, Zelem, Galton, Ladd, Naalsund, Miyazawa, Clinton Forwards: Malard, Garcia, Parris, Geyse, Williams

Tottenham Hotspur Women team news

Tottenham defender Amy James-Turner should be back in contention after resuming training following a minor injury.

Grace Clinton, who is on loan from Manchester United, will be unable to feature as she is ineligible to face her parent club.

Having netted in each of the last three matches, Bethany England will be aiming to continue her fine scoring form when she leads the line against Man United.

Tottenham Hotspur Ladies possible XI: Spencer; Neville, Turner, Bartrip, Nilden; Spence, Graham, Summanen; Naz, Vinberg; England

Position Players Goalkeepers: Votikova, Spencer, Heeps Defenders: Grant, Turner, Bartrip, Nilden, Buhler, Neville Midfielders: Clinton, Petzelberger, Ahtinen, Spence, Summanen, Shuang Forwards: Naz, England, Brazil, Vinberg, Ildhusoy, Graham, Ayane

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 21 April 2024 Manchester United Women 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur Women WSL 11 Dec 2023 Tottenham Hotspur Women 0-4 Manchester United Women WSL 7 May 2023 Manchester United Women 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur Women WSL 12 Feb 2023 Tottenham Hotspur Women 1-2 Manchester United Women WSL 23 Jan 2022 Manchester United Women 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur Women WSL

Useful links