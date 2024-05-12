Manchester United Women vs Tottenham Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Women's FA Cup final

Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur will square off in the Women's FA Cup final at Wembley on Sunday.
The Red Devils were beaten finalists a year ago when Chelsea striker Sam Kerr's strike was enough to win the trophy for the West Londoners, and they now aim to go one better this time around as they head back to Wembley for the final.
Marc Skinner's side came out on top of the Blues in the semis, and now go into the final as favourites to lift their first FA Cup trophy.
Spurs, meanwhile, will make their first-ever FA Cup final appearance, but they are now on the verge of the biggest achievement in the club's history.
Tottenham currently sit sixth in the Women's Super League table, seven points behind their Sunday opponent, but they do have a game in hand.
Manchester United Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women kick-off time
|Date:
|Sunday, May 12, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|9:30 am EST
|Venue:
|Wembley Stadium
The Wembley Stadium will host the FA Cup final between Manchester United Women and Tottenham Hotspur Women on Sunday, May 12, 2024. The kick-off for the highly-anticipated fixture is slated for 9:30 am EST in the US.
How to watch Manchester United Women vs Tottenham Hotspur Women online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, Sunday's Women's FA Cup final will be broadcast live on ESPN+ You can also follow live updates from the game on GOAL's Live Match Centre.
Team news & squads
Manchester United Women team news
Manchester United have reported no fresh injury concerns ahead of this weekend's FA Cup final against Spurs, but head coach Marc Skinner will still have to make do without the services of Gabby George, Emma Watson and Jess Simpson.
Jayde Riviere, who returned from injury to make a substitute appearance against Liverpool, could form a back four with Hannah Blundell, Millie Turner, and Le Tissier.
Nikita Parris will be one of the Red Devils' key attacking weapons, having scored 16 goals in 28 games in all competitions this season.
Manchester United Women possible XI: Earps; Riviere, Le Tissier, Turner, Blundell; Zelem, Naalsund; Garcia, Toone, Galton; Parris
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Earps, Tullis-Joyce
|Defenders:
|Le Tissier, Mannion, Blundell, Riviere, Evans, Turner, Rabjohn
|Midfielders:
|Toone, Guerrero, Zelem, Galton, Ladd, Naalsund, Miyazawa, Clinton
|Forwards:
|Malard, Garcia, Parris, Geyse, Williams
Tottenham Hotspur Women team news
Tottenham defender Amy James-Turner should be back in contention after resuming training following a minor injury.
Grace Clinton, who is on loan from Manchester United, will be unable to feature as she is ineligible to face her parent club.
Having netted in each of the last three matches, Bethany England will be aiming to continue her fine scoring form when she leads the line against Man United.
Tottenham Hotspur Ladies possible XI: Spencer; Neville, Turner, Bartrip, Nilden; Spence, Graham, Summanen; Naz, Vinberg; England
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Votikova, Spencer, Heeps
|Defenders:
|Grant, Turner, Bartrip, Nilden, Buhler, Neville
|Midfielders:
|Clinton, Petzelberger, Ahtinen, Spence, Summanen, Shuang
|Forwards:
|Naz, England, Brazil, Vinberg, Ildhusoy, Graham, Ayane
Head-to-Head Record
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|21 April 2024
|Manchester United Women 2-2 Tottenham Hotspur Women
|WSL
|11 Dec 2023
|Tottenham Hotspur Women 0-4 Manchester United Women
|WSL
|7 May 2023
|Manchester United Women 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur Women
|WSL
|12 Feb 2023
|Tottenham Hotspur Women 1-2 Manchester United Women
|WSL
|23 Jan 2022
|Manchester United Women 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur Women
|WSL