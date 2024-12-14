How to watch today's Mainz vs Bayern Munich Bundesliga game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Mainz and Bayern Munich, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayern Munich will look to extend their stay atop the Bundesliga standings table when they make the trip to MEWA ARENA to face Mainz on Saturday.

Vincent Kompany's men are coming off a 5-1 mid-week Champions League win over Shakhtar Donetsk, while Mainz suffered a 4-3 league loss at Wolfsburg.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Mainz vs Bayern Munich online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Bundesliga match between Mainz and Bayern Munich will be available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Mainz vs Bayern Munich kick-off time

Bundesliga - Bundesliga MEWA Arena

The Bundesliga match between Mainz and Bayern Munich will be played at MEWA ARENA in Mainz, Germany.

It will kick off at 6:30 am PT / 9:30 am ET on Saturday, December 14, in the US.

Team news & squads

Mainz team news

Andreas Hance-Olsen's availability is questionable after the defender missed last weekend's 4-3 league loss at Wolfsburg. Danny da Costa picked up a knock in the same game, while Gabriel Vidovic remains sidelined with an ankle injury.

Jonathan Burkardt would spearhead the attack once again.

Bayern Munich team news

Harry Kane is unlikely to return from injury against Mainz. The England captain is kept company by Manuel Neuer, Hiroki Ito, Josip Stanisic, Joao Palhinha, Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry on the treatment table.

Besides, French forward Mathys Tel remains a doubt. So with Daniel Peretz in goal, Thomas Muller is set to lead the line.

