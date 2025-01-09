How to watch Orlando Magic vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Orlando Magic and the Minnesota Timberwolves, including how to watch and team news.

The Orlando Magic are set to host the Minnesota Timberwolves to begin a highly anticipated NBA game on January 9, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT.

The Magic score 105.2 points per game, which is the 30th in the league however the Timberwolves score 109.1 points per game, which is the 22nd most in the league.

The Timberwolves shot 45.7% from the field, which ranks 19th, while the Magic shot 44.7%, which ranks 25th.

The Magic get 41.5 rebounds per game, which is 26th, while the Timberwolves get 43.4 (20th).

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Orlando Magic vs Minnesota Timberwolves NBA game, plus plenty more.

Orlando Magic vs Minnesota Timberwolves: Date and tip-off time

The Orlando Magic are scheduled to meet the Minnesota Timberwolves in a thrilling NBA game on January 9, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT, at Kia Center, in Orlando, Florida.

Date January 9, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Kia Center Location Orlando, Florida

How to watch Orlando Magic vs Minnesota Timberwolves on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Orlando Magic and the Minnesota Timberwolves live on:

TV channel: NBA TV

NBA TV Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

If you aren’t sure how to use a VPN, check out our guide on how to set up and stream sports from any country with a VPN.

How to listen to Orlando Magic vs Minnesota Timberwolves play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their 3-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Orlando Magic team news

Paolo Banchero leads with 29.0 points, 49.5% shooting, and 8.8 rebounds.

Goga Bitadze contributes 8.5 rebounds, which includes 3.0 boards on the offensive.

Orlando Magic injuries

Player I njury I njury status SG, Jalen Suggs Back injury Out SF, Franz Wagner Oblique injury Out

Minnesota Timberwolves team news

Anthony Edwards leads the team in scoring with 25.8 points per game, strong shooting (44.6%), and 81.8 percent from the free throw line.

Rudy Gobert grabs 10.6 rebounds each game, which includes 3.4 on offense.

Julius Randle helps out with 4.4 assists during 33.0 minutes, but he turns the ball over 3.0 times per game.

Minnesota Timberwolves injuries

Orlando Magic and Minnesota Timberwolves head-to-head record

The Orlando Magic and the Minnesota Timberwolves have split their last five meetings. In their most recent meeting, on February 3, 2024, the Magic beat the Timberwolves 108-106. A 113–92 blowout win by the Timberwolves on the 10th of January 2024, and a 127–120 battle win by the Magic in February 2023 show that both teams may succeed on any given night. Orlando has been able to stay in the game due to balanced shooting and timely efforts. Minnesota, on the other hand, has done well in games with a lot of points because of their offensive power. The Timberwolves are having trouble scoring and the Magic are getting better in close games. This game might come down to execution and rebounding in the late game. The Timberwolves have a small advantage on the boards, so this is an important fight to watch.

Date Results Feb 03, 2024 Magic 108-106 Timberwolves Jan 10, 2024 Timberwolves 113-92 Magic Feb 04, 2023 Magic 127-120 Timberwolves Nov 17, 2022 Timberwolves 126-108 Magic Mar 12, 2022 Magic 118-110 Timberwolves

