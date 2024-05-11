Los Angeles FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Los Angeles FC and Vancouver Whitecaps, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Los Angeles FC will welcome the Vancouver Whitecaps to BMO Stadium on Saturday night in what will be a rematch from the opening round of the 2023 MLS Cup playoffs.

Steven Cherundolo's side were left shell-shocked at Levi's Stadium last weekend, as the San Jose Earthquakes' thrashed them 3-1 thanks to some lethal counterattacking display. The result saw the Black and Gold drop to seventh in the Western Conference, three points behind the Caps, who played out to a goalless draw with Austin FC last time out.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Los Angeles FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps kick-off time

Date: Saturday, May 11, 2024 Kick-off time: 10:30 pm ET/ 7:30pm PT Venue: BMO Stadium

The MLS match between Los Angeles FC and Vancouver Whitecaps will be played at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California, USA.

It will kick off at 10:30 pm ET / 7:30 pm PT on Saturday, May 11, 2024, in the United States (US).

How to watch Los Angeles FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps online - TV channels & live streams

In the US and worldwide, the MLS match between Los Angeles FC and Vancouver Whitecaps will be available to watch and stream online live on Apple TV, through the MLS Season Pass.

Team news & squads

Los Angeles FC team news

LAFC's Lorenzo Dellavalle will miss the rest of the season due to an ACL tear, while David Martinez is doubtful due to a sore back. Aaron Long, who was back in training with LAFC, was an unused substitute against San Jose.

Los Angeles FC possible XI: Lloris; Palencia; Chanot, Segura, Hollinghead; Tillman, Sanchez, Bogusz; Olivera, Kamara, Bouanga

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lloris, Romero Defenders: Long, Murillo, Segura, Chanot, Campos, Hollingshead, Palencia Midfielders: Sanchez, Atuesta, Tillman, Duenas, Bogusz, Darboe Forwards: Ordaz, Bouanga, Olivera, Martinez

Vancouver Whitecaps team news

Vancouver's Damir Kreilach is ruled out for this Saturday's game because of a sore ankle, while Sam Adekugbe's status is up in the air after he was substituted with an apparent knock late in the first half last time out.

Vancouver Whitecaps possible XI: Takaoka; Laborda, Veselinovic, Blackmon; Raposo, Vite, Cubas, Schopf; Gauld, White, Picault

Position Players Goalkeepers: Takaoka, Boehmer, Anchor Defenders: Laborda, Adekugbe, Veselinovic, Blackmon, Utvik, Halbouni, Martins, Ahmed, Brown Midfielders: Schopf, Berhalter, Kreilach, Cubas, Gauld, Ngando, Raposo, Vite Forwards: Picault, White, Becher, Johnson

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 06/11/23 Vancouver Whitecaps 0-1 Los Angeles FC USA MLS 29/10/23 Los Angeles FC 5-2 Vancouver Whitecaps USA MLS 22/10/23 Vancouver Whitecaps 1-1 Los Angeles FC USA MLS 25/06/23 Los Angeles FC 2-3 Vancouver Whitecaps USA MLS 12/04/23 Los Angeles FC 3-0 Vancouver Whitecaps CONCACAF Champions Cup

