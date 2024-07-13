Los Angeles FC vs Columbus Crew: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Los Angeles FC and Columbus Crew, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Two teams in red-hot form go head-to-head at BMO Stadium as Los Angeles FC take on Columbus Crew in MLS action on Saturday.

Los Angeles FC put on another dominant team display on Wednesday evening when they breezed to a 3-1 win over USL Championship side New Mexico United in the quarter-finals of the US Open Cup.

The win over New Mexico was in keeping with their string of stellar performances in MLS, where they are unbeaten in each of their last 10 matches, picking up nine wins and one draw to sit joint-top of the Western Conference, with Real Salt Lake and LA Galaxy also on 43 points.

The Crew, meanwhile, currently sit in third place in the Eastern Conference with 39 points from 20 matches played. Columbus is on a four-game winning streak after a 4-0 victory over Toronto FC last time out and have suffered only one defeat in their last nine league games.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Los Angeles FC vs Columbus Crew kick-off time

Date: Saturday, July 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 11:00 pm ET/ 8:00 pm PT Venue: BMO Stadium

The match will be played at the BMO Stadium on Saturday, July 13, 2024, with kick-off at 11:00 pm ET/ 8:00 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Los Angeles FC vs Columbus Crew online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live for free on Apple TV in the US, while live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Los Angeles FC team news

Los Angeles FC will be missing 22-year-old attacker Cristian Olivera, who is currently away representing the Uruguay national team at the Copa America.

USMNT international Timothy Tillman will also not feature in Saturday's game due to suspension after surpassing the yellow card threshold with his booking in the league clash against Los Angeles Galaxy on July 5. The Black and Gold will also be without the services of Aaron Long (leg) and Italian defender Lorenzo Dellavalle (knee), who are both sidelined through respective injuries.

LAFC possible starting XI: Lloris; Palencia, Murillo, Chanot, Hollingshead; Duefias, Sanchez, Atuesta; Bogusz, Kamara, Bouanga

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lloris, Romero Defenders: Campos, Murillo, Segura, Palencia, Hollingshead, Chanot, Long Midfielders: Sanchez, Tillman, Duenas, Bogusz, Atuesta, Musto, Darboe Forwards: Angel, Kamara, Ordaz, Martinez, Bouanga

Columbus Crew team news

Columbus Crew will be unable to call upon the services of veteran goalkeeper Evan Bush once again as the 38-year-old continues his lengthy spell on the sidelines after suffering an arm injury in April.

Colombian striker Cucho Hernandez has been on fire for the Crew this season and the 25-year-old, who has 11 goals and six assists from 15 league games to his name, will be one to keep an eye on.

Columbus Crew possible XI: Schulte; Moreira, Camacho, Cheberko; Farsi, Arfsten, Matan, Nagbe; Ramirez, Rossi, Hernandez

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schulte, Hagen Defenders: Cheberko, Camacho, Amundsen, Sands, Farsi, Moreira Midfielders: Morris, Nagbe, Jones, Zawadzki, Mrowka, Matan, Hinestroza, Yeboah Forwards: Rossi, Russell-Rowe, Arfsten, Cucho, Habroune, Ramirez

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 10/12/23 Columbus Crew 2-1 Los Angeles FC MLS 22/05/22 Columbus Crew 0-2 Los Angeles FC MLS 12/05/19 Columbus Crew 0-3 Los Angeles FC MLS 05/02/19 Los Angeles FC 2-4 Columbus Crew Club Friendly 24/06/18 Los Angeles FC 2-0 Columbus Crew MLS

