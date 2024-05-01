Liverpool Women vs Chelsea Women: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the WSL match between Liverpool FC Women and Chelsea FC Women, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Chelsea will take on Liverpool up next in the Women's Super League at the Prenton Park on Wednesday. Chelsea are second in the standings with 46 points from 18 games, four points and two games behind current leaders Manchester City. Emma Hayes' team will be hoping to close that gap and reclaim the top spot using their games in hand. Liverpool are further behind in fifth place.

Chelsea are heading into the fixture on the back of a disappointing Champions League exit following a defeat to Barcelona in the semi-final. Liverpool's form which has seen them pick up only two wins in their last five matches, means the visitors are the favourites in this contest.

Liverpool FC Women vs Chelsea FC Women kick-off time

Date: May 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 2 pm EST Venue: Prenton Park

The match will be played at Prenton Park on Wednesday, with kick-off at 2 pm EST for fans in the US.

How to watch Liverpool FC Women vs Chelsea FC Women online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Paramount+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Liverpool FC Women team news

Liverpool are likely to miss Sofie Lundgaard and Shanice van de Sanden, with Jasmine Matthews and Niamh Fahey also questionable for Wednesday's match.

Liverpool Women possible XI: Micah; Clark, Bonner, Fisk; Parry, Hobinger, Nagano, Holland, Hinds; Kiernan, Haug.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Laws, Micah, Kirby Defenders: Koivisto, Fisk, Hinds, Clark, Bonner, Parry Midfielders: Kearns, Nagano, Hobinger, Holland Forwards: Kiernan, Roman Haug, Lawley, Enderby

Chelsea FC Women team news

The visiting team will be without Aniek Nouwen, Mia Fishel, Sam Kerr, Jorja Fox, and Nicky Evrard, all sidelined due to injuries.

Colombian striker Mayra Ramirez is doubtful to play after sustaining an injury before Saturday's second leg against Barcelona.

Chelsea Women possible XI: Hampton; Perisset, Carter, Buchanan, Charles; Leupolz, Cuthbert; Beever-Jones, James, Reiten; Macario.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Musovic, Hampton, Berger Defenders: Carter, Lawrence, Perisset, Charles, Buchanan, Bjorn Midfielders: Ingle, Nusken, Leupolz, Cuthbert, Cankovic, Akpan, Reiten, Rytting Kaneryd Forwards: Macario, James, Kirby, Hamano, Beever-Jones

Head-to-Head Record

Date Competition Match 18/11/23 Women's Super League Chelsea 5 - 1 Liverpool 03/05/23 Women's Super League Chelsea 2 - 1 Liverpool 29/01/23 Women's FA Cup Chelsea 3 - 2 Liverpool 18/09/22 Women's Super League Liverpool 2 - 1 Chelsea

