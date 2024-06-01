Pachuca vs Columbus Crew: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch 2024 CONCACAF Champions Cup final

How to watch the CONCACAF Champions Cup final between Pachuca and Columbus Crew, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Five-time winner Pachuca will face Columbus Crew in the CONCACAF Champions Cup final at Estadio Hidalgo on Saturday.

Los Tuzos have booked their sixth appearance in the final at the tournament after beating fellow Mexican side Club America 3-2 on aggregate.

On the other hand, the Black and Gold will be making their first appearance in the continental cup having downed Monterrey 5-2 on aggregate in the semis.

Pachuca vs Columbus Crew kick-off time & stadium

Date: June 1, 2024 Kick-off time: 9:15 pm ET / 6:15 pm PT Venue: Estadio Hidalgo

The CONCACAF Champions Cup final between Pachuca and Columbus Crew will be played at Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca, Mexico.

It will kick off at 9:15 pm ET / 6:15 pm PT on Saturday, June 1, in the United States (US).

How to watch Pachuca vs Columbus Crew online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the CONCACAF Champions Cup final between Pachuca and Columbus Crew is available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), UniMas, TUDN, FS1 (Fox Sports 1), Sling Blue, DirecTV Stream and Concacaf GO.

Team news & squads

Pachuca team news

Pachuca manager Guillermo Almada will not be able to call upon the services of Celso Ortiz, Israel Luna and Javier Eduardo Lopez through injuries.

Jorge Berlanga is likely to reclaim his spot from Luis Rodriguez at right back for the final.

Nelson Deossa will start behind centre-forward Salomon Rondon, while Emilio Rodriguez can be used as an option off the bench.

Pachuca possible XI: Moreno; Berlanga, Cabral, Micolta, Gonzalez; Pedraza, E. Sanchez; Hernandez, Deossa, Idrissi; Rondon

Position Players Goalkeepers: Moreno, Eulogio, Rodas Defenders: Barreto, Aceves, V. Rodriguez, Cabral, L. Rodrigues, Contreras, C. Sanchez, Micolta Midfielders: Pedraza, Deossa, Gonzalez, E. Sanchez, Idrissi, Hernandez Forwards: De la Rosa, Rondon

Columbus Crew team news

The Crew boss Wilfried Nancy will hope to welcome back Cucho Hernandez in attack, while goalkeeper Evan Bush is unlikely to be available on account of a wrist injury.

Marino Hinestroza is expected to shake off his knock but would be named on the bench anyway.

Aidan Morris, Diego Rossi and Jacen Russell-Rowe should all be involved going forward.

Columbus Crew possible XI: Schulte; Moreira, Camacho, Amundsen; Zawadzki, Nagbe, Morris, Yeboah; Rossi, Russell-Rowe; Cucho

Position Players Goalkeepers: Schulte, Hagen Defenders: Cheberko, Camacho, Amundsen, Sands, Farsi, Moreira Midfielders: Morris, Nagbe, Jones, Zawadzki, Mrowka, Matan, Hinestroza, Yeboah Forwards: Rossi, Russell-Rowe, Arfsten, Cucho, Habroune, Ramirez

Head-to-Head Record

This will be the first time Pachuca and Columbus Crew face each other across all competitions.

