How to watch today's Leeds United vs Burnley Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Leeds United will be eyeing registering their third straight win in the Championship when they face Burnley at Elland Road on Saturday.

Daniel Farke's men defeated Hull City 2-0 at the same venue ahead of the international break, while the Clarets are coming off a 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

How to watch Leeds United vs Burnley online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the Championship match between Leeds United and Burnley will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ (sign up for a free 7-day trial) and CBS Golazo Network.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sport.

Leeds United vs Burnley kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 14, 2024 Kick-off time: 4:30 am PT / 7:30 am ET Venue: Elland Road

The Championship match between Leeds United and Burnley will be played at Elland Road in Leeds, England.

It will kick off in the US at 4:30 am PT / 7:30 am ET on Saturday, September 14.

Team news & squads

Leeds United team news

New signing Isaac Schmidt will miss out due to a thigh injury, so Junior Firpo will continue to feature at left-back.

Mateo Joseph should feature upfront, with Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev starting in the centre of the park.

Leeds United possible XI: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo; Gruev, Ampadu; Gnonto, Aaronson, Solomon; Joseph.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Meslier, Cairns, Darlow Defenders: Bogle, Firpo, Struijk, Rodon, Byram, Debayo, Wober Midfielders: Ampadu, Rothwell, Aaronson, James, Solomon, Tanaka, Gruev, Chambers, Crew Forwards: Piroe, Bamford, Ramazani, Joseph, Gnoto, Gelhardt

Burnley team news

Burnley boss Scott Parker has quite a few concerns in the defensive section, as Hjalmar Ekdal, Jordan Beyer and Maxime Esteve are all sidelined through injuries.

On loan from Millwall, Zian Flemming will have to wait for his club debut as he is ruled out with a calf injury.

Burnley possible XI: Trafford; Roberts, Worrall, Egan-Riley, Pires; Anthony, Laurent, Brownhill, Koleosho, Hannibal; Foster.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Trafford, Green, Hladky Defenders: Sambo, Worrall, Egan-Riley, Humphreys, Roberts, Egan, Pires, Dodgson, Delcroix Midfielders: Berge, Massengo, Cork, Brownhill, Cullen, Ramsey, Mejbri, Laurent, Tresor, Massengo Forwards: Sarmiento, Rodriguez, Benson, Anthony, Redmond, Foster, Koleosho, Hountondji, Agyei

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Leeds United and Burnley across all competitions.

Date Match Competition January 2, 2022 Leeds United 3-1 Burnley Premier League August 29, 2021 Burnley 1-1 Leeds United Premier League May 15, 2021 Burnley 0-4 Leeds United Premier League December 27, 2020 Leeds United 1-0 Burnley Premier League September 19, 2017 Burnley 2-2 (3-5 pen.) Leeds United Carabao Cup

