How to watch today's Leeds United vs Burnley Championship game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Leeds United will be eyeing registering their third straight win in the Championship when they face Burnley at Elland Road on Saturday.
Daniel Farke's men defeated Hull City 2-0 at the same venue ahead of the international break, while the Clarets are coming off a 1-1 draw with Blackburn Rovers.
How to watch Leeds United vs Burnley online - TV channels & live streams
In the United States (US), the Championship match between Leeds United and Burnley will be available to watch and stream online live through Paramount+ and CBS Golazo Network.
Leeds United vs Burnley kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|September 14, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|4:30 am PT / 7:30 am ET
|Venue:
|Elland Road
The Championship match between Leeds United and Burnley will be played at Elland Road in Leeds, England.
It will kick off in the US at 4:30 am PT / 7:30 am ET on Saturday, September 14.
Team news & squads
Leeds United team news
New signing Isaac Schmidt will miss out due to a thigh injury, so Junior Firpo will continue to feature at left-back.
Mateo Joseph should feature upfront, with Ethan Ampadu and Ilia Gruev starting in the centre of the park.
Leeds United possible XI: Meslier; Bogle, Rodon, Struijk, Firpo; Gruev, Ampadu; Gnonto, Aaronson, Solomon; Joseph.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Meslier, Cairns, Darlow
|Defenders:
|Bogle, Firpo, Struijk, Rodon, Byram, Debayo, Wober
|Midfielders:
|Ampadu, Rothwell, Aaronson, James, Solomon, Tanaka, Gruev, Chambers, Crew
|Forwards:
|Piroe, Bamford, Ramazani, Joseph, Gnoto, Gelhardt
Burnley team news
Burnley boss Scott Parker has quite a few concerns in the defensive section, as Hjalmar Ekdal, Jordan Beyer and Maxime Esteve are all sidelined through injuries.
On loan from Millwall, Zian Flemming will have to wait for his club debut as he is ruled out with a calf injury.
Burnley possible XI: Trafford; Roberts, Worrall, Egan-Riley, Pires; Anthony, Laurent, Brownhill, Koleosho, Hannibal; Foster.
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Trafford, Green, Hladky
|Defenders:
|Sambo, Worrall, Egan-Riley, Humphreys, Roberts, Egan, Pires, Dodgson, Delcroix
|Midfielders:
|Berge, Massengo, Cork, Brownhill, Cullen, Ramsey, Mejbri, Laurent, Tresor, Massengo
|Forwards:
|Sarmiento, Rodriguez, Benson, Anthony, Redmond, Foster, Koleosho, Hountondji, Agyei
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Leeds United and Burnley across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|January 2, 2022
|Leeds United 3-1 Burnley
|Premier League
|August 29, 2021
|Burnley 1-1 Leeds United
|Premier League
|May 15, 2021
|Burnley 0-4 Leeds United
|Premier League
|December 27, 2020
|Leeds United 1-0 Burnley
|Premier League
|September 19, 2017
|Burnley 2-2 (3-5 pen.) Leeds United
|Carabao Cup