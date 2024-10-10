How to watch today's Italy vs Belgium Nations League game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UEFA Nations League A match between Italy and Belgium, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Leading the way in League A Group 2 after a stellar run in September, Italy are set to host Belgium in Rome for a UEFA Nations League clash on Thursday.

The Azzurri are favoured to keep their winning streak alive as they take on Belgium at the Stadio Olimpico. Italy started strong by overturning an early setback to secure a 3-1 win over France in their opener and followed it up with a 2-1 victory over Israel in Budapest.

Belgium began their campaign with a promising 3-1 win over Israel but soon found themselves on shaky ground, dropping their third game in six outings with a 2-0 loss to France. This defeat left their captain, Kevin De Bruyne, visibly frustrated with his side's performance.

How to watch Italy vs Belgium online - TV channels & live streams

In the United States (US), the UEFA Nations League match between Italy and Belgium will be available to watch and stream online live through Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), DirecTV Stream, TUDN and ViX (with Sling TV).

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Italy vs Belgium kick-off time

Date: Thursday, October 10 Kick-off time: 2:45 pm ET/ 11:45 am PT Venue: Stadio Olimpico

The UEFA Nations League match between Italy and Belgium will be played at Stadio Olimpico in Rome, Italy.

It will kick off at 2:45 pm ET/ 11:45 am PT on Thursday, October 10, in the US.

Team news & squads

Italy team news

Luciano Spalletti continues his drive to rejuvenate Italy's roster, calling up five newcomers for the latest squad, among them Daniel Maldini, son of the iconic Paolo Maldini, and rising Roma talent Niccolo Pisilli.

Federico Chiesa remains sidelined due to ongoing fitness issues, while Atalanta BC duo Gianluca Scamacca and Giorgio Scalvini are still in recovery from ACL injuries. Additionally, Moise Kean has withdrawn due to a back issue, prompting Lorenzo Lucca's inclusion. Lucca has been in fine form with Udinese, notching five goals in nine appearances this season.

On a positive note, Nicolo Barella returns to the fold after missing last month’s Nations League games due to sinus surgery. With several forwards absent, Giacomo Raspadori is set to join Mateo Retegui up front in Spalletti's revamped 3-5-2 formation.

Italy possible XI: Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Calafiori; Bellanova, Barella, Ricci, Tonali, Dimarco; Raspadori, Retegui

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vicario, Donnarumma, Di Gregorio Defenders: Di Lorenzo, Dimarco, Bastoni, Buongiorno, Gabbia, Bellanova, Okoli, Udogie, Cambiaso Midfielders: Pellegrini, Frattesi, Tonali, Fagioli, Ricci, Pisilli Forwards: Lucca, Retegui, Raspadori, Maldini

Belgium team news

Belgium's coach Domenico Tedesco heads into this fixture missing a few key players. Romelu Lukaku, who previously played on loan with Roma, will sit out the clash at the Stadio Olimpico, as he's on a national team hiatus until 2025 to focus on fitness with his new club, Napoli. Likewise, Belgium will be without their injured captain Kevin De Bruyne and sidelined goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

De Bruyne, Belgium's skipper, has openly expressed concerns about the heavy match schedules, choosing to limit his playtime for recovery. Despite these absences, Belgium's attacking lineup remains potent, with the likes of Leandro Trossard and Jeremy Doku ready to take the field.

In Lukaku's place, Lois Openda is expected to lead the front line, while Arsenal's Trossard rejoins the squad after missing out on the September selections.

Belgium possible XI: Casteels; Castagne, Faes, Debast, Theate; Onana, Tielemans; Lukebakio, Trossard, Doku; Openda

Position Players Goalkeepers: Casteels, Sels, Vandevoordt Defenders: Castagne, Faes, Bornauw, De Cuyper, Theate, De Winter, Debast, Smets Midfielders: Tielemans, Mangala, Engels, Vranckx, Mbangula Forwards: Lukebakio, Openda, Doku, Ngonge, De Ketelaere, Bakayoko, Fofana, Trossard

Head-to-Head Record

Date Game Competition 10/10/21 Italy 2-1 Belgium EURO 07/03/21 Belgium 1-2 Italy EURO 06/14/16 Belgium 0-2 Italy EURO 11/14/15 Belgium 3-1 Italy International Friendly 06/15/00 Belgium 0-2 Italy EURO

