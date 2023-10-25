Gremio are set to host Flamengo in their next game in Serie A Brasil on October 25.
Gremio come into this game on the back of a three game losing streak, suffering a 3-0 defeat to Sao Paulo in their previous game. They are currently sixth in the table with 44 points in 28 games, scoring 43 goals and giving up 40 goals in the process. They have the chance to go level with fourth placed Palmeiras with a win here.
Flamengo are unbeaten in their last six games, winning three and drawing three. They won each of their last two games while keeping a clean sheet in each of those games. Tite's side are currently third in the table with 50 points from 28 games so far, having scored 41 goals while giving up just 31.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Grêmio vs Flamengo kick-off time
|Date:
|October 25, 2023
|Kick-off time:
|8:30pm EST
|Venue:
|Arena do Gremio
The game will be played on October 25 at 8:30pm EST in Arena do Gremio.
How to watch Grêmio vs Flamengo online - TV channels & live streams
The game will be available to stream on Paramount+, Fanatiz, ViX+ in the US.
Team news & squads
Grêmio team news
Renato Gaucho has some injury concerns ahead of their next game against Flamengo. Felipe Carballo and Mila nursing injuries and Carballo has a pelvic problem to recover from.
Gremio predicted XI: Grando; Pedro, Kannemann, Geromel, Reinaldo; Nathan, Pepe, Luan; Cristaldo, Suarez, Ferreira
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Grando, Scheibig, Caique
|Defenders:
|Ely, Alves, Kannemann, Geromel, Reinaldo, Pedro, Uvini, Martins, Nata, Pedro, Fabio
|Midfielders:
|Ronaldo, Pepe, Cristaldo, Nathan, Gustavinho, Luan
|Forwards:
|Suarez, Ferreira, Besozzi, Iturbe, Robert, Galdino, Pedro, Andre
Flamengo team news
Gabriel Noga and Guillermo Varela, are both nursing a knee injury, and are hence out for Tite's second match in charge of Flamengo.
Flamengo predicted XI: Rossi; Wesley, Bruno, Pereira, Lucas; Maia, Hugo; Araujo, Ribeiro, Henrique; Pedro
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Wallace, Rossi, Santos, Souza, Cunha, Kaua Santos
|Defenders:
|Alves, Furtado, Barone, Bruno, Pablo, Caio, Noga, D. Luiz, Diegao, Cleiton, Darlan, Lucas, Ramon, Luis, Paulo, Welinton, Inacio, Varela, Wesley, Sales
|Midfielders:
|Maia, Pulgar, Jesus, Weverson, Carlos, Gerson, Hugo, Evertton, Rodriguinho, De Arrascaeta, Franca, Ribeiro, Lorran, Everton, Henrique, Werton, Araujo, Marinho, Thiaguinho, Goncalves
|Forwards:
|Pedro, Mateusao, Petterson, Luka, A. Luiz
Head-to-Head Record
Flamengo have won each of their last three encounters with Gremio while keeping a clean sheet in each of those games.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|17/8/23
|Flamengo 1-0 Gremio
|Copa do Brasil
|27/7/23
|Gremio 0-2 Flamengo
|Copa do Brasil
|12/6/23
|Flamengo 3-0 Gremio
|Serie A Brasil