How to watch the Serie A match between Grêmio and Flamengo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Gremio are set to host Flamengo in their next game in Serie A Brasil on October 25.

Gremio come into this game on the back of a three game losing streak, suffering a 3-0 defeat to Sao Paulo in their previous game. They are currently sixth in the table with 44 points in 28 games, scoring 43 goals and giving up 40 goals in the process. They have the chance to go level with fourth placed Palmeiras with a win here.

Flamengo are unbeaten in their last six games, winning three and drawing three. They won each of their last two games while keeping a clean sheet in each of those games. Tite's side are currently third in the table with 50 points from 28 games so far, having scored 41 goals while giving up just 31.

Grêmio vs Flamengo kick-off time

Date: October 25, 2023 Kick-off time: 8:30pm EST Venue: Arena do Gremio

How to watch Grêmio vs Flamengo online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to stream on Paramount+, Fanatiz, ViX+ in the US.

Team news & squads

Grêmio team news

Renato Gaucho has some injury concerns ahead of their next game against Flamengo. Felipe Carballo and Mila nursing injuries and Carballo has a pelvic problem to recover from.

Gremio predicted XI: Grando; Pedro, Kannemann, Geromel, Reinaldo; Nathan, Pepe, Luan; Cristaldo, Suarez, Ferreira

Position Players Goalkeepers: Grando, Scheibig, Caique Defenders: Ely, Alves, Kannemann, Geromel, Reinaldo, Pedro, Uvini, Martins, Nata, Pedro, Fabio Midfielders: Ronaldo, Pepe, Cristaldo, Nathan, Gustavinho, Luan Forwards: Suarez, Ferreira, Besozzi, Iturbe, Robert, Galdino, Pedro, Andre

Flamengo team news

Gabriel Noga and Guillermo Varela, are both nursing a knee injury, and are hence out for Tite's second match in charge of Flamengo.

Flamengo predicted XI: Rossi; Wesley, Bruno, Pereira, Lucas; Maia, Hugo; Araujo, Ribeiro, Henrique; Pedro

Position Players Goalkeepers: Wallace, Rossi, Santos, Souza, Cunha, Kaua Santos Defenders: Alves, Furtado, Barone, Bruno, Pablo, Caio, Noga, D. Luiz, Diegao, Cleiton, Darlan, Lucas, Ramon, Luis, Paulo, Welinton, Inacio, Varela, Wesley, Sales Midfielders: Maia, Pulgar, Jesus, Weverson, Carlos, Gerson, Hugo, Evertton, Rodriguinho, De Arrascaeta, Franca, Ribeiro, Lorran, Everton, Henrique, Werton, Araujo, Marinho, Thiaguinho, Goncalves Forwards: Pedro, Mateusao, Petterson, Luka, A. Luiz

Head-to-Head Record

Flamengo have won each of their last three encounters with Gremio while keeping a clean sheet in each of those games.

Date Match Competition 17/8/23 Flamengo 1-0 Gremio Copa do Brasil 27/7/23 Gremio 0-2 Flamengo Copa do Brasil 12/6/23 Flamengo 3-0 Gremio Serie A Brasil

