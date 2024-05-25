Atlanta United vs Los Angeles FC: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Atlanta United and Los Angeles FC, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Los Angeles FC will make the trip to face the struggling Atlanta United this weekend in MLS action at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The month of May has been terrible for the Five Stripes with the Eastern Conference outfit last tasting a league win in late March. Gonzalo Pineda's side have gone eight straight matches without a win, including four defeats at home, dropping to 13th place in the East with 13 points.

LAFC, meanwhile, have bounced back to life with three wins from their last four league games and will look to keep the juggernaut rolling. With victories against Vancouver Whitecaps and St Louis City, the Black and Gold have ascended to fifth position in the Western Conference, with 21 points after 13 games rounds.

Atlanta United vs Los Angeles FC kick-off time

Date: Saturday, May 25, 2024 Kick-off time: 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

The match will be played at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Saturday, May 25, 2024, with kick-off at 7:30 pm ET/ 4:30 pm PT for fans in the US.

How to watch Atlanta United vs Los Angeles FC online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game, and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Atlanta United team news

Atlanta United will be missing 21-year-old Tyler Wolff (knee) and Irish defender Derrick Williams (calf) due to respective injury concerns. Star striker Georgios Giakoumakis has missed the last two games since coming off with a hamstring issue against Cincinnati in mid-May and will not feature in Saturday's game. Argentine playmaker Thiago Almada is currently working his way back from a calf issue and is also set to sit out his third straight game.

Atlanta United possible XI: Guzan; Lennon, Cobb, Gregersen, Hernandez; Muyumba, Firmino, Slisz; Lobzhanidze, Rios, Wiley

Position Players Goalkeepers: Guzan, Cohen, Westberg Defenders: Almada, Etienne, Slisz, Lobjanidze, Silva, Mosquera, Muyumba, McCarty, Firmino, Morales, Fortune, Torres Midfielders: Abram, Wiley, Hernández, Lennon, Gregersen, Cobb Forwards: Giakoumakis, Wolff, Rios

Los Angeles FC team news

Los Angeles will be without the midfield duo of David Martinez (back) and 20-year-old Lorenzo Dellavalle (knee) due to respective injury concerns.

Veteran centre-back Ryan Hollingshead has missed each of the Black and Gold's four matches since sustaining an injury against San Jose Earthquakes on May 5 and the 33-year-old will play no part in this weekend's matchup.

Los Angeles FC possible XI: Lloris; Palencia, Murillo, Long, Campos; Tillman, Atuesta, Bogusz; Olivera, Kamara, Bouanga

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lloris, Romero Defenders: Campos, Murillo, Segura, Palencia, Duenas, Chanot, Long Midfielders: Sanchez, Tillman, Bogusz, Atuesta, Darboe Forwards: Olivera, Angel, Kamara, Ordaz, Muller, Bouanga

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 08/06/23 Los Angeles FC 0–0 Atlanta United MLS 16/08/21 Atlanta United 1-0 Los Angeles FC MLS 27/07/19 Los Angeles FC 4–3 Atlanta United MLS 08/04/18 Atlanta United 5-0 Los Angeles FC MLS

