This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Miguel Borja River Plate 2024@RiverPlate
Copa Libertadores
team-logo
team-logo
WATCH WITH 7-DAY FREE TRIAL ON
Abhinav Sharma

Libertad vs River Plate: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Copa LibertadoresLibertad vs River PlateLibertadRiver Plate

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between Libertad and River Plate, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Libertad play host to Argentine heavyweights River Plate on Wednesday night looking for the victory that will keep them in second position in Group H of the Copa Libertadores.

Group H leaders River Plate have kicked off their continental campaign this season in an impressive manner, having won both of their group stage games. Up next is the challenge of a Libertad side, who sit in second place with a win and a loss to their name after two rounds.

The Paraguayan outfit come into this contest off the back of thrashing Deportivo Táchira 3-0 on matchday two, with goals from Lucas Daniel Sanabria, Lorenzo Melgarejo and Gustavo Aguilar.

River, meanwhile, defeated Nacional 2-0 in their most recent game in the continental competition, with goals from Claudio Echeverri and Facundo Colidio.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Libertad vs River Plate kick-off time

Date:Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Kick-off time:8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT
Venue:Estadio Defensores del Chaco

Libertad and River Plate will cross swords at the Estadio Defensores del Chaco on Wednesday, April 24, 2024, with kick-off scheduled at 8:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm PT in the US.

How to watch Libertad vs River Plate online - TV channels & live streams

FuboWatch here
FanatizWatch here
beIN SPORTSWatch here

The clash will be available to watch on Fubo, Fanatiz, and beIN SPORTS in the US.

Viewers can also get live updates of the fixture on GOAL's Live Match Centre.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Stream live anywhere in the world with Nord VPN
Get NordVPN

Team news & squads

Libertad team news

Libertad star right-winger Hector Villalba (ACL) is not expected to play any part on Wednesday, having missed the last 24 games with his injury.

Libertad possible XI: Morinigo; Ramirez, Cardoza, Vieira, Gimenez; Caballero, Campuzano, Silva; Merlini; Bareiro, Melgarejo

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Silva, González, Morínigo, Rojas
Defenders:Ramírez, Espinoza, Piris, Jacquet, Viera, Gimenez, Cardozo, Ibarra
Midfielders:Franco, Silva, Mendieta, Lucena, Villalba, Martínez, Campuzano, Sanabria, Lezcano, Merlini, Bareiro, Fernandez, Caballero, Riveros, Villalba
Forwards:Cardozo, Santa Cruz, Villalba, Melgarejo, Aguilar, Vera

River Plate team news

Attacking midfield Pity Martinez (cruciate ligament tear) is expected to be out until late August. Centre-back Ramiro Funes Mori (knee) is inching closer to a return from injury, but he should miss out here.

River Plate possible XI: Armani; Boselli, Gonzalez Pirez, Diaz, Casco; Fernandez, Fonseca, Aliendro; Echeverri; Solari, Borja

PositionPlayers
Goalkeepers:Armani, Centurion, Lavagnino
Defenders:Boselli, Funes Mori, Maidana, D. Martinez, E. Diaz, Gonzalez Pirez, Herrera, P. Diaz, Casco, Mammana
Midfielders:Zuculini, Palavecino, Lanzini, De la Cruz, P. Martinez, Barco, Kranevitter, Perez, Fernandez, Aliendro, Simon, Aliendro
Forwards:Suarez, Borja, Colidio, Echeverri, Rondon, Solari

Head-to-Head Record

DateMatchCompetition
23/10/14River Plate 2-0 LibertadCONMEBOL Sudamericana
17/10/14Libertad 1-3 River PlateCONMEBOL Sudamericana

Useful links

Advertisement